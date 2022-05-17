Husband of slain Queens mom Orsolya Gaal spotted for first time

The grieving husband of Orsolya Gaal, the Queens mom butchered by her spurned handyman lover, was spotted in public for the first time Tuesday walking his wife’s dog.

Howard Klein was snapped by The Post walking Teddy, Gaal’s beloved Labradoodle, outside the family’s Forest Hills home, where she was viciously stabbed to death on April 16.

At a memorial service Monday night, Klein remembered his slain wife as “the most beautiful person.”

Gaal, 51, was stabbed nearly 60 times inside the Tudor-style home around 12:40 a.m. after a night out with friends at Lincoln Center and a drink at a local watering hole she frequented.

Police charged David Bonola, an air conditioning repair man who had worked for the family and had a two-year affair with Gaal, police said.

Howard Klein was seen walking Teddy, Orsolya Gaal’s beloved Labradoodle. Robert Mecea

Howard Klein remembered Orsolya Gaal as “the most beautiful person.” Robert Mecea

Howard Klein was spotted in public for the first time Tuesday. Robert Mecea

Bonola later told cops he killed the mother of two because he thought he got HIV from their trysts, according to court records.

Bonola allegedly stuffed Gaal’s body into a duffle bag and wheeled her to a nearby park, where her body was found hours later by a man walking his dog.