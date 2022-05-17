ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Husband of slain Queens mom Orsolya Gaal spotted for first time

By Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The grieving husband of Orsolya Gaal, the Queens mom butchered by her spurned handyman lover, was spotted in public for the first time Tuesday walking his wife’s dog.

Howard Klein was snapped by The Post walking Teddy, Gaal’s beloved Labradoodle, outside the family’s Forest Hills home, where she was viciously stabbed to death on April 16.

At a memorial service Monday night, Klein remembered his slain wife as “the most beautiful person.”

Gaal, 51, was stabbed nearly 60 times inside the Tudor-style home around 12:40 a.m. after a night out with friends at Lincoln Center and a drink at a local watering hole she frequented.

Police charged David Bonola, an air conditioning repair man who had worked for the family and had a two-year affair with Gaal, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p2tiU_0fh8eigW00
Howard Klein was seen walking Teddy, Orsolya Gaal’s beloved Labradoodle.
Robert Mecea
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36YZ3L_0fh8eigW00
Howard Klein remembered Orsolya Gaal as “the most beautiful person.”
Robert Mecea
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ossYn_0fh8eigW00
Howard Klein was spotted in public for the first time Tuesday.
Robert Mecea

Bonola later told cops he killed the mother of two because he thought he got HIV from their trysts, according to court records.

Bonola allegedly stuffed Gaal’s body into a duffle bag and wheeled her to a nearby park, where her body was found hours later by a man walking his dog.

Comments / 1

ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

