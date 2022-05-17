I’m ‘happy’ for the pandemic because I lost weight before my wedding day

There’s nothing blue about this bride – she’s actually “glad” the coronavirus pandemic happened.

Melissa Williams, from Bridgend, South Wales, shared how grateful she was that her 2020 wedding was postponed due to COVID-19, which has a death toll that recently topped 6 million worldwide and 1 million in the United States alone .

Finally, after years of being “big,” she was able to shed the weight and felt “amazing” on her wedding day.

Previously a size 30 and weighing over 350 pounds, Williams said she struggled with her weight her entire life. Two years after their original wedding date, Williams, 27, tied the knot with her husband Chris, 29, in a brand new dress.

Due to extra time to prepare for the big day, Williams lost about 150 pounds — with help from gastric bypass surgery — and was forced to purchase a new, size 16 gown .

Williams “hated” her original dress, saying she only bought it for “the sake of it.” @bypassing_my_problems / CATERS

“I am so happy that our wedding was pushed back because I felt amazing on the day,” she told Caters News. “I was dreading my wedding previously because of the fact I would have to get ready and put a dress on, even though I felt horrendous.”

She “hated” the dress she originally bought but purchased it anyway, despite knowing “no dress would look nice” on her due to hating the way she looked.

“I’ve been big for as long as I could remember,” she said, adding that she would order Chinese and Indian takeout cuisine four times a week. “I was a secret eater and a binge eater.”

The weight “crept up” on her, she continued, and she was “miserable.”

“I didn’t leave the house and I was cutting myself off from everyone around me,” she said. “I’d completely lost myself.”

She lost approximately 150 pounds before her postponed wedding date. @bypassing_my_problems / CATERS

In August of last year, she decided to take her life into her own hands.

Her parents, Lynne, 67, and Tony James, 58, forked up approximately $14,000 for her gastric bypass surgery after being concerned for their daughter.

“My parents were so worried about me and just wanted me to get better,” Williams said.

A stay-at-home mom, Williams would take her son Charlie, 6, to amusement parks, but she recalled one time she got on a ride and simply didn’t fit.

“The bar wouldn’t go down and I was asked to get off of the ride,” she said. “I’ve never felt more embarrassed than I did at that moment.”

She felt “so bad” for her son because she couldn’t be an active mom.

She’s been “big” for as long as she can remember, she said, but the surgery fixed it. @bypassing_my_problems / CATERS

“I couldn’t even go on walks with him or run about with him in the fields because of my size,” she said. “I could hardly walk to the end of the street.”

Before the gastric bypass surgery, she was on blood pressure medication and dealt with an achy back. Not only was she “humiliated” by her looks, but she realized her “health was deteriorating” and “something needed to change.”

Thanks to the surgery, she lost 150 pounds and gained self-confidence – and a brand new wedding gown.

“My new dress was a size 16 and I was so happy when I looked at myself in the mirror with it on,” she gushed. “I felt incredible and I had the best day not worrying about my weight.”

When her wedding day finally came, she felt “amazing” in her new gown. @bypassing_my_problems / CATERS

When the weight first came off, she said she noticed how different her body felt. She could “walk for miles” and even go to the gym.

“It was so surreal to notice all of the changes happening to my body,” said Williams, who has documented her weight loss journey on Instagram as @bypassing_my_problems .

Even her diet has changed. Before, she would eat biscuits and sugary tea for breakfast, a McDonald’s Big Mac meal and Coke for lunch, Chinese takeaway for dinner and also gnaw on chocolate and sweets as snacks. Now, she’s dining on protein yogurt and shakes, granola, poached eggs, ham, rice cakes, fruit and nuts.

“I felt better than I have ever felt and I am so much healthier,” she said. “I am so much more confident.”

Originally over 350 pounds, Williams said she had health problems that forced her to address her weight and eating habits. @bypassing_my_problems / CATERS

The newlyweds also ventured to Gran Canaria for their honeymoon, where Williams sported a bikini “for the first time” in her life.

“I would have usually been a ball of sweat and hated the heat,” she said. “I didn’t have to cover up and I could wear whatever I wanted. I don’t have to wear clothes I hated because they were the only thing that fit me.”

“I felt lovely,” she added.

Now, she tracks her weight loss journey on Instagram and shares her “wins.” @bypassing_my_problems / CATERS

On her Instagram page, she even wrote a celebratory post about her “wins” on vacation , complete with a before and after photo.

“First holiday post weight loss and it was amazing, no seat belt extender on the plane, I could put my tray down for the first time since I was a teenager and I didn’t have to squeeze into any seating in restaurants,” she wrote. “I wore dresses without shorts underneath and no chub rub!!! Win win!”

Now, she loves dressing up with friends and hitting the town because she finally feels comfortable in her skin. But it couldn’t have happened without the postponed wedding.

“It’s the best decision I have ever made, and I had the best wedding day that I could ever have dreamed of,” she said.