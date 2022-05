The University of Illinois Chicago has published a health brief comparing fatphobia to racism, recommending that people stop using weight-based approaches to health. The health brief claims Charles Darwin and "other race scientists" created a hierarchy of civilization by "placing white men on top and people of color, specifically black people, at the bottom." Fatness and differing body characteristics were used to justify a lack of civilization, with fatness used to mark "uncivilized behavior," according to the brief.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO