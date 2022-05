ENFIELD, N.Y. — Volunteers have historically been the backbone for the emergency services of rural towns and villages, but their numbers are declining. The phenomenon has been attributed to a myriad of factors: declining wage growth in the U.S., the increase in hours worked and number of jobs people are working, younger demographics leaving the Southern Tier and rural areas — but no matter the explanation, the effect is that towns, like Enfield in Tompkins County, are faced with a crisis and a need for new measures to preserve the function of life saving services.

