Governor Baker cancels public events after 'not feeling well'

In a joint appearance, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and City Council President John Igliozzi talk about a pension obligation bond referendum. Other topics include the overcount of Rhode Island's population in the 2020 Census and the redevelopment of the Superman building.
Dr. Rachel Ramoni oversees 106 research teams nationally, but chose to visit the Providence VA Medical Center during this, VA Research Week. The theme? Science in Service of Veterans. One of her stops, the new Providence VA research facility on Niagara Street. "We've got about 140 researchers in this building,"...
(WJAR) — The Providence City Council approved on Thursday $124 million in federal money to fund various initiatives. The funds are part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that was allocated to help local governments recover from the impacts of the coronavirus. The money was approved to help...
(WJAR) — Dr. Anthony Fauci urged graduates of Roger Williams University on Friday to fight what he called the “normalization of untruths,” which has become a growing and more troubling problem during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and the face of the...
High school graduation season is here. But some Rhode Island parents worry that in the future, their students may not get the same diplomas as everyone else. "With these new proposed graduation requirements coming in, it's even more frightening,” said Lynn Kapiskas, a Woonsocket parent and long-time advocate for special education students.
(WJAR) — For those looking to beat the heat this weekend, the city of Providence is offering three libraries as cooling centers on Saturday. Expected high temperatures will make this weekend a scorcher. Storm Team 10 says the region will have feel-like temperatures in the 90s. Saturday and Sunday...
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — NBC 10, the Rhode Island Department of Education and Ocean State Credit Union are teaming up to honor outstanding teachers with a Golden Apple award, all based on your nominations. A special education teacher at Hathaway Elementary School in Portsmouth was nominated by Angelica Christensen's...
PROVIDENCE — Lawsuits were filed in three states to help protect the landmark Roe v. Wade decision from being overturned. The suits were filed in response to the recently leaked Supreme Court opinion of Justice Samuel Alito, who proposed the overturning of Roe v. Wade and were filed in states where the local Attorneys General have shown recent support.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — City leaders are taking action after a Providence woman reached out to NBC 10 News about the poor conditions in the shopping plaza near her home on Smith Street. Homeowner Anita Watkins has been living in the historic 1872 Charles Dowler Home in Providence for...
CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — A two-day competition of hand-built electric cars between Exeter-West Greenwich and Chariho high schools wrapped up Friday. Every Chariho High School student that had a hand in creating their performance electric car -- which came in a box, assembly and customizing required over the past year -- got to take it for a spin around Ninigret Park's Criterium Track in Charlestown Friday.
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A Cranston man is at a loss after he spent tens of thousands of dollars on a replica of an antique car that can’t be legally driven in Rhode Island due to a vague law enacted one decade ago. Chris Landolfi purchased a replica...
ACUSHNET, Mass. (WJAR) — When hearing "there are two grannies on the road", one might think of a driver being cautious and going slow. But it's actually the name of a cable access and online show made by a 72-year-old Plymouth woman who can't sit still. The “Two Grannies...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Celebrations are kicking off early for the 100th birthday of Rhode Island's last surviving Tuskegee Airman. The Stop & Shop supermarket in North Providence held a special reception for Sgt. Victor Butler Thursday afternoon. Balloons, cupcakes, and decorations sporting red, white, and blue filled...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Saturday was the big day for Sgt. Victor Butler, who turned 100 years old. Sounds of celebration and acts of kindness erupted in North Providence to celebrate the milestone of Rhode Island's last surviving Tuskegee Airman. Butler enlisted and served with the Black Air...
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police said Saturday that they are investigating a bank robbery. Police said a tall, white man entered the HarborOne Bank branch at 2089 Warwick Ave. at about 2:20 p.m. Friday and handed a note demanding cash to the teller. He left the bank with...
The temperatures were hottest Saturday north and west of I-95 and I-295, away from the cooling breezes off the Atlantic Ocean and bays where water temperatures are in the mid-upper 50's. The only record was in Worcester, MA, that reached 88 degrees, tying the old record from 1975. Boston's 71 didn't come close to the old record of 93 from 1921. Providence's 93 from 1996 will stand as well where it only reached 84 degrees. However, Smithfield, RI reached 89, Taunton touched 88. And there was a swath of 90 degree readings just north of the I-495 corridor, as well as in north central and northeast Connecticut. Hartford topped out at 92, just 1 degree shy of tying the old record of 93 set in 1996.
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket police responded to a report of a shooting Saturday night in the area of Prospect and Division streets. Officers were seen putting up crime scene tape and canvassing the area at about 6:30 p.m. Police have not said if anyone was hit.
Providence police said a man who robbed a bank Saturday afternoon was caught on RIPTA bus. Officers said the robbery happened at about 1 p.m. at the TD Bank branch on Westminster Street. They said the robber handed the teller a note demanding cash. He fled with the money, but...
DIGHTON, Mass. (WJAR) — With prom season here, the Dighton Police and Fire Departments held a mock fatal drunk driving crash for students at Dighton-Rehoboth High School on Friday, May 20. The simulated crash was staged outside the high school for juniors and seniors to emphasize the seriousness and...
WRENTHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — An SUV crashed into the entrance of the Nike store at Wrentham Village Premium Outlets on Friday night. Police Chief Bill McGrath said the driver was backing out of a parking space, continued in reverse, and crashed through the front window of the store at about 7:30 p.m.
