Governor Baker cancels public events after 'not feeling well'

The temperatures were hottest Saturday north and west of I-95 and I-295, away from the cooling breezes off the Atlantic Ocean and bays where water temperatures are in the mid-upper 50's. The only record was in Worcester, MA, that reached 88 degrees, tying the old record from 1975. Boston's 71 didn't come close to the old record of 93 from 1921. Providence's 93 from 1996 will stand as well where it only reached 84 degrees. However, Smithfield, RI reached 89, Taunton touched 88. And there was a swath of 90 degree readings just north of the I-495 corridor, as well as in north central and northeast Connecticut. Hartford topped out at 92, just 1 degree shy of tying the old record of 93 set in 1996.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO