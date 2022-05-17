3 things to know for May 17: Buffalo shooting; COVID booster; UFO hearing

Biden Buffalo Supermarket Shooting President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit the scene of a shooting at a supermarket to pay respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday's shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke)

Biden travels to Buffalo to meet with families of victims of deadly shooting

President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden are in Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday to pay respects to the 10 people who were killed in a mass shooting at a supermarket and offer condolences to the families of the victims of the racially motivated massacre.

Just off Air Force One, the first couple laid a bouquet of white flowers at the memorial of blossoms, candles and messages of condolence outside the Tops supermarket, The Associated Press reports.

The AP’s Chris Mergerian adds that the White House has confirmed the Bidens are “meeting privately with families of the victims, first responders and local officials” before the president delivers public remarks, in which he plans to call for “stricter gun laws and urge Americans to reject racism and embrace the nation’s diversity.”

.

FDA authorizes Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot for 5- to 11-year-olds

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5-11.

The booster will increase the level of neutralizing antibodies against the original version of the virus and the omicron variant, the company told the FDA last month.

“While it has largely been the case that COVID-19 tends to be less severe in children than adults, the omicron wave has seen more kids getting sick with the disease and being hospitalized, and children may also experience longer term effects, even following initially mild disease,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert M. Califf, said in a statement.

House committee holds public hearing on UFOs

While the U.S. continues to struggle with baby formula shortages, record-high gas prices and inflation, lawmakers are tackling a mystery — UFOs.

Hearings The image from video provided by the Department of Defense labelled Gimbal, from 2015, an unexplained object is seen at center as it is tracked as it soars high along the clouds, traveling against the wind. “There's a whole fleet of them,” one naval aviator tells another, though only one indistinct object is shown. “It's rotating." (Department of Defense via AP) (AP)

The House Intelligence Committee’s Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence and Counterproliferation subcommittee will be hearing testimony about “unidentified aerial phenomena,” also known as UFOs, CNN reported.

The hearing, which is being chaired by Rep. André Carson (D.-Ind.) is expected to start at 9 a.m. and can be watched via livestream.

“The American people expect and deserve their leaders in government and intelligence to seriously evaluate and respond to any potential national security risks -- especially those we do not fully understand,” Carson said, according to CNN.

©2022 Cox Media Group