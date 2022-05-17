ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Swalwell reveals 4-year-old’s reaction to Buffalo shooting

By John Ferrannini
 4 days ago

(KRON) – Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-Castro Valley) took to Twitter yesterday afternoon to reveal his four-year-old’s reaction to the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York on Saturday that left 10 people dead.

“My 4-year-old just FaceTimed to ask what I’m doing to ‘help the people in Buffalo’ and ‘why did the bad man do this?’ Absolutely gutting,” the East Bay representative tweeted . “This cannot be his normal. It’s time to BAN ASSAULT WEAPONS.”

Biden calls Buffalo shooting ‘domestic terrorism’

About four hours later, Swalwell hammered back at Twitter users who doubted the veracity of his story.

“I love the ‘no 4-year-old would ask this’ takes,” Swalwell tweeted . “You’re in absolute denial if you think our kids aren’t watching the horrors we are allowing.” Attached to this statement was a picture of Swalwell’s child watching officials give an update on the supermarket massacre on CNN.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Castro Valley) tweeted this image of his child watching coverage on CNN of the mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y.

One Twitter user, @katcourt78664, responded: “Eric, I like you, but even I’m putting this in the “things that didn’t happen” pile. This isn’t 4 year old behavior. Cartoons are where it’s at for kids that age.”

The congressman responded, “Yeah cause I have time to make up s*** my 4 year old says.”

Swalwell has represented eastern Alameda County and central Contra Costa County in the United States House of Representatives since 2013. The 41-year-old Democrat ran for his party’s 2020 presidential nomination, and was a manager at the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Swalwell has three children, including a son, born in 2017, and a daughter, born in 2018.

The shooting, in which a white supremacist targeted Black supermarket shoppers, was inspired by the racist so-called “ great replacement theory ” that elites are trying to destroy white people.

