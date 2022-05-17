Allentown police say missing woman with autism found

NEW RINGGOLD, Pa. - State Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing from her home. She was last seen by her parents Friday evening in their Hope Road home, but early this morning they discovered her bedroom window open and the girl missing.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown officers say they were in the right place at the right time after rescuing a local man who was found submerged under water in the Lehigh River. Two Allentown police officers are being hailed as heroes for their quick thinking after they jumped in the Lehigh River near Adams Island when they realized a man was submerged underwater.
PENN TWP., Pa. - A Tennessee man was killed in a crash on Route 183 in Berks County. It happened just before 6:00 this morning in Penn Township. State Police say a vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle. The victim was 29-year-old Paul Sarduy of Tennessee. Police...
EASTON, Pa. - Police in Easton are asking for help finding a the owner of the pictured vehicle. The vehicle is believed to be involved in an incident that happened just before 4:40 p.m. Thursday in the area of Smith Avenue and Canal Street. Police say the driver of the...
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Pottstown man will spend the rest of his life in prison for fatally shooting another man on Easter Sunday in 2019. Stephen Moore, 34, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Joshua Smith, said the Montgomery County district attorney's office.
MACUNGIE, Pa. - A police situation prompted residents to shelter in place in Lehigh County on Friday. District Attorney Jim Martin tells 69 News police responded for a stabbing incident. Law enforcement officers blocked off Main Street in Macungie in the area of W. Main and Race streets near the...
NORTH HEIDLEBERG TWP., Pa. - Police say they have arrested a Reading man for murder after finding the body of a cab driver who had been missing since last summer. According to police, Darlyn De La Rosa-Abreu went missing in the early morning hours of August 8, while driving his cab.
EASTON, Pa. - Police executed a search warrant in Easton on Friday morning, following a two-week long investigation. The Easton Police Department, under the authority of the Northampton County Drug Task Force, and members of Easton’s Special Response Unit executed the search warrant in the 200 block of Cattell Street.
E COVENTRY TWP., Pa. - A juvenile is in the hospital after jumping from the second floor of a home during a fire. The fire broke out around 4:15 this afternoon on Ebelhare Road in East Coventry Township, Chester County. Firefighters from Chester and Montgomery counties responded. There was heavy...
LOWER POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - Montgomery County police are investigating a car crash near a police roadblock. This happened around 11:15 Friday night in Lower Pottsgrove township near High and Wilson Streets in Pottstown Borough. Police have yet to release information on what may have led to the crash and...
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - One person is dead following a crash in Bucks County. It happed around 1 p.m. Friday about one mile south of Tollgate Road on Route 309 in Richland Twp. The Bucks Co. Coroner confirms they were called to the scene of the crash. Multiple vehicles were...
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Rain gutter pipes ripped out, copper panels stripped from the roof... it was the scene at St. Josaphat's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Bethlehem on Friday. "The damage was horrendous," said Matthew Kenenitz, a long-time parishioner at St. Josaphat's. "It's a deliberate act of vandalism." The act of...
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fire damaged a rowhome and filled neighboring homes with smoke in Allentown. Crews were called to the 500 block of North Fourth Street just after 9 p.m. Thursday. A photographer who works for 69 News said firefighters were able to knock down the flames in about 20...
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Trial resumed Thursday for the man accused of stalking, kidnapping and killing a coworker. Michael Horvath was back in a Monroe County courtroom for the second day of his trial on a slew of charges, including criminal homicide, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and kidnapping.
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police and firefighters were forced to battle flames with fire extinguishers to rescue a man from a burning car Saturday night. Police say they were called out to a head-on collision between two cars on Main Street near Vanburen Road at about 9:30 p.m. By the time members of the police and fire departments arrived on the scene, one car was on fire with an unconscious man trapped inside.
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Maps, photos, and videos were all shown to the judge tasked with deciding the fate of Michael Horvath. He's the man accused of stalking, kidnapping and killing his coworker Holly Grim. Thursday was day two of what's expected to be a two-week trial. The judge heard from...
Two separate incidents on I-78 caused traffic delays on Friday in Northampton County during the evening commute. The first is on I-78 EB between Exit 60: PA 309 S, Quakertown, and Exit 67: PA 412 Hellertown/Bethlehem. All lanes of I-78 were closed in this area. As of 8:30 p.m., county...
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's been five months since the Allentown Police Department unexpectedly lost one of their own. Detective James Stanko died in January. He was a big force behind the police department's Community Outreach programs. Saturday was the James Stanko Memorial Softball Game at Alton Park in Allentown, held...
