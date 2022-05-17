Allentown police say missing woman with autism found

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown officers say they were in the right place at the right time after rescuing a local man who was found submerged under water in the Lehigh River. Two Allentown police officers are being hailed as heroes for their quick thinking after they jumped in the Lehigh River near Adams Island when they realized a man was submerged underwater.

