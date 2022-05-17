Yadaloo Music & Arts Festival coming to North Little Rock Riverfront Park

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Looking for a good time this weekend? The Yadaloo Music & Arts Festival will be coming to the Little Rock metro.

The festival will be at the North Little Rock Riverfront Park Saturday, May 21 from 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Gates will open at 1 p.m.

If you are looking to buy tickets in advance, the price is $27.50. Tickets bought the day of will be $35. All children 12 and under have free admission.

For more information on the festival and tickets, visit Yadaloo.com .

