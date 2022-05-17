ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama primary election absentee ballot deadlines

By WALA Staff
WALA-TV FOX10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe absentee voting period for the May 24th Primary Election began on March 30. The absentee ballot application deadline has passed. Important absentee voting deadlines are listed below, as provided by the office of the Alabama secretary...

www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama’s Gubernatorial candidate profiles: Doug ‘New Blue’ Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Born during the Great Depression, in a county that doesn’t have a hospital, was democratic gubernatorial candidate Doug “New Blue” Smith. He says his upbringing shaped his passion for economics and the reason he’s running for governor. “So that we can correct...
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama jobless rate drops to all-time low of 2.8%

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama’s unemployment rate has dropped to an all-time low of 2.8%. The state says the rate in April was down slightly from a month earlier and well below the national rate. The preliminary, seasonally adjusted rate was 0.1% better than the rate in March. And...
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama’s red snapper season opens May 27

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re one week from red snapper season for Alabama anglers. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Marine Resources Division reminds anglers that Alabama state waters and federal waters will open to private and state-licensed charter vessel anglers for red snapper harvest on Friday, May 27, 2022. The season will consist of four-day weekends, Friday through Monday, beginning Friday, May 27, and continue until the private angler quota is projected to be met. The season dates listed above only apply to anglers fishing from shore, private recreational vessels and state-licensed Alabama commercial party boats that do not hold federal for-hire fishing permits. The season for anglers fishing from federally-permitted for-hire vessels will run seven days a week from June 1, 2022, until 12:01 a.m. August 19, 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Report: Visitors to Mobile spent a record $1.5 billion in 2021

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - 2021 was a big year for tourism on the Gulf Coast with nearly 30 million people visiting Sweet Home Alabama. That number comes from a new state tourism report out this week that shows despite COVID keeping travel down, Alabama was a busy destination. The economic...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
WALA-TV FOX10

Gas prices expected to rise across Alabama this Memorial Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For about two weeks, gas prices have gone up every day in Alabama. That is the latest from AAA, which puts the current average in the state at $4.30 a gallon. “We’re checking every gas station because you can just see that two blocks away there’s...
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Blue Star Salute honoring the price of freedom

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Battleship Memorial Park was the perfect backdrop for Armed Services Day. “This is like Mardi Gras... Mardi Gras in red, white, and blue... That’s what this is,” said Cynthia House, Veteran. Runners -- lacing up early -- to pay tribute to those who have...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Florida woman throws fake snake at deputy after chase

INDIANTOWN, Fla. (WPBF) - A Florida woman is accused of throwing a rubber snake at a deputy, one of several charges she now faces after a bizarre chase. “Yeah. I think one of the takeaways from this whole thing is that there’s nothing routine about a routine traffic stop,” Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said.
FLORIDA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Children hospitalized due to formula shortage feeling better

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Tennessee child who was being treated at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for complications brought on by the formula shortage has been released from the hospital. Le Bonheur officials said the toddler-aged child was released Tuesday, WMC reported. Pediatric Gastroenterologist Dr. Mark Corkins treated...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Election#Absentee Voters#Absentee Ballot#Uocava#State#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
WALA-TV FOX10

Eastbound lanes of I-10 Bayway reopen after crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The eastbound lanes of the Bayway are back open following a four-vehicle crash. Alabama State Troopers said the wreck happened around 7 p.m. near the 30-mile marker. That is located between the Wallace Tunnel and the middle bay exit to the Causeway. No other details about...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy