Alabama primary election absentee ballot deadlines

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re one week from red snapper season for Alabama anglers. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Marine Resources Division reminds anglers that Alabama state waters and federal waters will open to private and state-licensed charter vessel anglers for red snapper harvest on Friday, May 27, 2022. The season will consist of four-day weekends, Friday through Monday, beginning Friday, May 27, and continue until the private angler quota is projected to be met. The season dates listed above only apply to anglers fishing from shore, private recreational vessels and state-licensed Alabama commercial party boats that do not hold federal for-hire fishing permits. The season for anglers fishing from federally-permitted for-hire vessels will run seven days a week from June 1, 2022, until 12:01 a.m. August 19, 2022.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO