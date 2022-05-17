ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officers find 67 marijuana plants in Greenville man’s home, officials say

By 14 News Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Greenville man is in jail after authorities say they found several marijuana plants at his home....

Comments / 2

Tom
4d ago

They have nothing better to do! This is how we got nice new big court houses in every county in Kentucky! They dam sure don’t want to make it legal!

Reply(1)
2
Comments / 0

