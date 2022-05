LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The passenger of a motorcycle that was involved in a crash in west Louisville on the night of the Kentucky Derby has died of their injuries. Around 9 p.m. on May 9, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed that officers were sent to the junction of Terry Road and Cane Run Road in St. Denis in response to the crash.

