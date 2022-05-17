ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals tickets on sale for $6 and $16

By Joshua Robinson
KMOV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals and The Goddard School are teaming up to offer a...

www.kmov.com

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Looking at a potential St. Louis Cardinals trade for Juan Soto

Executives around the league believe the Nationals will shop superstar Juan Soto this summer, let’s take a look at what the Cardinals could offer for him. There have been few players this in the last decade that have as much talent at the plate as Nationals outfielder Juan Soto. Since debuting at age 19 in 2018, Soto has emerged as one of the best players in baseball and arguably one of the most difficult left handed hitters to face since Barry Bonds. That makes the news that the Nationals could feel “compelled” and “motivated” to trade Soto that much crazier, according to Buster Olney of ESPN.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Could the St. Louis Cardinals pursue a reunion with Matt Carpenter?

Could the St. Louis Cardinals pursue a reunion with Matt Carpenter? It may seem unlikely, but it’s not as crazy as you might think. OK, let me get ahead of this. After how Matt Carpenter performed with the St. Louis Cardinals in recent seasons, a reunion would seem to make little sense. But his numbers in Triple-A this season – .275/.379/.613 in 21 games – perhaps reveal that he may have turned a corner.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy