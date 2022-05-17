Cardinals tickets on sale for $6 and $16

Executives around the league believe the Nationals will shop superstar Juan Soto this summer, let’s take a look at what the Cardinals could offer for him. There have been few players this in the last decade that have as much talent at the plate as Nationals outfielder Juan Soto. Since debuting at age 19 in 2018, Soto has emerged as one of the best players in baseball and arguably one of the most difficult left handed hitters to face since Barry Bonds. That makes the news that the Nationals could feel “compelled” and “motivated” to trade Soto that much crazier, according to Buster Olney of ESPN.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO