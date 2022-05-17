ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Florida family finds 10-foot alligator swimming in their pool

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago

DEEP CREEK, Fla. — A family in southwestern Florida was shocked to find a nearly 11-foot-long alligator swimming in their pool.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the large reptile in a Facebook post, joking, “Water Safety Month, Tip #37: Always check your pool before diving in!”

Deputies said the family who owns the pool woke up because of loud noises and came out to find the alligator in the pool. The reptile was 10 feet, 11 inches long, and weighed over 550 pounds, deputies said.

Officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission joined sheriff’s deputies at the scene to wrangle the alligator and remove it, WBBH reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25GClg_0fh8Yxol00
Officials remove alligator from Florida family's pool Deputies who responded to the scene said the 550-pound reptile broke through a screen to access the pool for a swim. (Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said the alligator tore through a screen to access the pool and take a swim.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program designed to help people when gators get too close. Under FWC guidelines, “an alligator is deemed a nuisance if it is at least 4 feet in length and the caller believes it poses a threat to people, pets or property.” The FWC says it also sends a trapper any time a smaller alligator is trapped on private property where it shouldn’t be, like a pool or a garage.

Florida family finds 10-foot alligator swimming in their pool Deputies who responded to the scene said the 550-pound reptile broke through a screen to access the pool for a swim. (Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charlotte County, FL
State
Florida State
WHIO Dayton

Illinois woman dies after falling near a waterfall in Colorado

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — A 21-year-old woman has died after she fell near a waterfall in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado on Thursday. KMGH-TV says the unidentified woman fell at Adams Falls inside Rocky Mountain National Park. The woman’s name has not been released because next...
ACCIDENTS
WHIO Dayton

Missing Washington mother found dead in sleeping bag 2 months after disappearance

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A mom who went missing in Washington was found dead in a sleeping bag two months later, officials say. KIRO reported that missing Yanira Cedillos, 30, who went missing on March 4, was found in a remote area of Walla Walla County on May 12. KIRO says she was found dead in a sleeping bag that was covered in tree limbs and leaves. Moses Lake police positively identified the body as Cedillos with the help of the medical examiner’s office.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
WHIO Dayton

Tornado wreaks havoc in northern Michigan community

GAYLORD, Mich. — (AP) — A tornado tore through a small community in Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula on Friday, flipping vehicles, tearing the roofs off buildings and causing other damage. There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths caused by the tornado that hit Gaylord, a community...
GAYLORD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Alligator#Reptile#Wbbh#Fwc
WHIO Dayton

Police: Pennsylvania man shot cousin, burned his body

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. — State police arrested a central Pennsylvania man and charged him with murder after he allegedly killed his cousin and tried to destroy the body. State police told WJAC that Derek Louk shot his cousin twice before dragging the body to a hole, piling tires over him, and then dousing the body with kerosene and setting it on fire.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Florida appeals court reinstates DeSantis congressional map

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — A new congressional map drawn by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' staff that could diminish the state's Black representation in Washington was reinstated by an appeals court Friday, a week after a lower court judge said the map was unconstitutional. The 1st District...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Facebook
WHIO Dayton

Dubai developer to buy Florida condo collapse site for $120M

A billionaire developer from Dubai is set to purchase the site of a South Florida condominium that collapsed last June, killing 98 people, for $120 million after no other bids were submitted by the Friday evening deadline for next week's auction. Michael Fay, of Avison Young, said hundreds of potential...
FLORIDA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Dayton woman killed in Colorado shooting

DAYTON — A Dayton woman has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting in Colorado. The woman was identified by El Paso County Coroner’s Office as 32-year-old Abigail Miller of Dayton, according to a release. On the night of May 14, Colorado Springs Police Department investigated...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man arrested after a low-speed chase involving an Amish buggy in Ohio

ASHTABULA, Ohio — A man was arrested after a low-speed chase involving an Amish buggy in Ohio on Saturday. WKYC says Ashtabula County Sheriff’s deputies received a call about a wrong-way driver. When deputies arrived in the area, they found a horse and an Amish buggy. The deputy tried to stop the buggy but had no success. The deputy tried getting the horse to stop but it kept going past the deputy’s vehicle. He then noticed a man in the buggy who was wearing Amish clothing and slumped over.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

US forest chief calls for pause of prescribed fires

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — Federal officials are warning that expanding drought conditions coupled with hot and dry weather, extreme wind and unstable atmospheric conditions have led to explosive fire behavior in the southwestern U.S., where large fires continued their march across New Mexico on Friday. Crews also...
TEXAS STATE
WHIO Dayton

California tree trimmer guilty in deadly throat-slashings

OROVILLE, Calif. — (AP) — A tree trimmer in rural Northern California was found guilty in a series of throat-slashing attacks that left three people dead, prosecutors announced Wednesday. A jury in Butte County on Tuesday found Ryan Scott Blinston, 37, guilty of murder, attempted murder and arson,...
OROVILLE, CA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
73K+
Followers
104K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy