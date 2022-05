BOISE, Idaho — A court order remains in place prohibiting enforcement of the new law that allows private lawsuits as a way of enforcing Idaho's ban on most abortions. The Idaho Supreme Court on Friday denied a motion to vacate the stay, filed on behalf of the State of Idaho and the Idaho Legislature. The legislature and the state are defendants in a lawsuit brought by Planned Parenthood Great Northwest and Dr. Caitlin Gustafson, a Valley County physician.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO