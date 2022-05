Christine Drazan has claimed victory in the state GOP Primary. Wednesday evening Drazan posted a statement on her campaign’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. Drazan said, “I’m so honored to be the Republican nominee for Governor of Oregon”. The former House Republican Leader and Canby area state representative said, “The choice in this year’s election could not be more clear. If you want more of the same, you have two candidates to choose from. If you’re looking for a new direction for our state, then I’m your girl”.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO