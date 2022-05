Click here to read the full article. When you meet a newborn baby, it’s common courtesy to bring food or gifts. It’s been that way since caveman times (probably) because parents are exhausted, babies are cute, and it’s just polite. If you’ve never had a baby, you may not realize exactly how draining those first few weeks and months are, but seasoned parents have no excuse not to extend a little grace. Apparently, one grandma on Reddit didn’t get the memo, and she actually was upset that her son’s house wasn’t clean when she came over to meet his newborn...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO