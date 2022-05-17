Witham Health to Award Medical Loans

Dr. Max T. Rodibaugh, 69, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his beloved wife and children at his home in Frankfort, IN on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Max, the second of seven children, was born September 11, 1952 to John A. “Jack” and Emily Rodibaugh in Rensselaer, IN. He grew up on a pig farm that provided the foundation for his passion for swine veterinary medicine, taught him the value of hard work, and fostered countless opportunities for learning but also ornery antics from time to time. Max greatly admired his parents who provided him with a loving example and taught him how to treat others well and serve his community. Growing up, he was known as a fast long-distance runner, rising leader in his 4-H and FFA activities, and a bright thinker with an even brighter personality.

