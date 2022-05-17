Witham Health to Award Medical Loans

The Witham Health Services Foundation will award medical education loans to applicants who are planning to enter, or are currently enrolled in college and plan to become a medical professional. The $2,400 per year loan is extended to students pursuing a degree in a medical profession....
The Frankfort Fire Department and it’s members have underwent refresher training for our hazardous materials procedures. Each crew has participated over the last 2 weeks in hazardous materials containment and control as well as decon operations. These types of trainings increases our awareness and enhances our responses toward hazardous...
The Clinton County Contractual Libraries, with locations in Frankfort, Michigantown, Mulberry, and Rossville announce the start of our annual Summer Reading Program (SRP). The seven-week long program promotes literacy with several entertaining and educational events and prizes available to community members of all ages. The SRP begins on June 6...
Area high school students and those graduating this spring can get a head start on college by taking free summer classes at Ivy Tech Community College Frankfort. The cost of textbooks is also included. High school students and their families are invited to learn more at the One Step Closer...
Dr. Max T. Rodibaugh, 69, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his beloved wife and children at his home in Frankfort, IN on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Max, the second of seven children, was born September 11, 1952 to John A. “Jack” and Emily Rodibaugh in Rensselaer, IN. He grew up on a pig farm that provided the foundation for his passion for swine veterinary medicine, taught him the value of hard work, and fostered countless opportunities for learning but also ornery antics from time to time. Max greatly admired his parents who provided him with a loving example and taught him how to treat others well and serve his community. Growing up, he was known as a fast long-distance runner, rising leader in his 4-H and FFA activities, and a bright thinker with an even brighter personality.
The Frankfort Library is excited to announce our next Hoosier Storyteller: author Janis Thornton! Join us in the Skanta Theatre on Tuesday, May 31 at 6 p.m. for this all-ages, free event. Our host, Michael Clossin, will interview Thornton about her newest book, The 1965 Palm Sunday Tornadoes in Indiana,...
Julia A. Deeter, 91 of Frankfort, died May 18, 2022 at I.U. Health Hospital, Frankfort, Ind. She was born January 27, 1931 in Carlton, PA to Harper Nelson & Florence (Buchanan) Hart. She married Chester R. Deeter on September 12, 1959 and he preceded her in death on December 29, 1996.
Thelma L. Winter, 87, of Frankfort, passed away May 18, 2022 at Clinton House Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. She was born on January 14, 1935 in Austin, IN to Richard C. and Zita (Taylor) Potts. She married Raymond F. Winter Sr. on April 19, 1952 in Scottsburg, IN and he preceded her in death on March 18, 1977.
The Clinton County Fairgrounds Historical Society is asking the public’s help in locating past Clinton County Fair Queens so each can be memorialized in the society’s future presentations. The first Clinton County Fair Queen contest was held in 1953 and it was patterned after the CBS Television program...
The 1st Annual Spring Football Cookout and Player Callout/Youth Registration will be held at Clinton Prairie this Sunday. Kurt Schlicher the new varsity football coach with Clinton Prairie and Scott Haynes a varsity assistant coach and Clinton Prairie youth football board member will be on hand to answer questions. Youth...
Carol Joann Flory, 92, life-long resident of Rossville, passed away on May 17, 2022, at Milner Community Health Care. Carol was born in Clinton County on December 21, 1929, to Russell and Cora (Gascho) Flory. She attended Rossville High School and became a certified dental assistant in 1962. After a 30-year career as a dental lab assistant, she retired in 1995.
Tarting on April 20, WMPD has responded to fifteen (16) bomb threats at the Cummins Distribution warehouse (4820 Indianapolis Road) located in Whitestown. These threats were called in by a female suspect at various times throughout the day, affecting Cummins workers, WMPD, the Indiana State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit, and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Bomb Squad.
