INDIANAPOLIS — Police have made an arrest in a road rage incident in which they say a gun was displayed and pointed at a 17-year-old on the southeast side of Indianapolis. On Sunday, May 8, IMPD Southeast District officers were sent to the 6300 block of Lonestar Drive, where they spoke to a 17-year-old and a parent. The teen told police a man assaulted him and pointed a gun at him earlier that day at the intersection of County Line and Combs roads.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO