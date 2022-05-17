Three Director of Schools Candidates to be Interviewed Thursday

Parents were alerted Friday that Rockvale Middle will be closed May 23 – 27, according to an email from Rutherford County Schools Communications Director James Evans. The e-mail states that “to continue the progress on the addition at the school, Rockvale Middle will need to be closed the week of May 23-27. The next phase of construction requires that portions of the roof on the existing building be removed in order to tie in the rooflines of the new additions. It is not possible to have students in the building during this phase of the project.”

ROCKVALE, TN ・ 8 DAYS AGO