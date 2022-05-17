ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Three Director of Schools Candidates to be Interviewed Thursday

By Source Staff
 4 days ago
Three candidates for the Director of Schools position — Dr. Andrea Anthony, Dr. John Ash, and Dr. James Sullivan — will interview Thursday at the Rutherford County Board of Education. Candidates will be provided a list of potential questions...

