ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘Loud noises’ heard at 1:30 a.m. in Florida home lead to alligator in family’s pool

By Mark Price
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

A Florida family investigating “loud noises” at 1:30 a.m. discovered the worst kind of burglary in progress — one involving an alligator about the size of a small Mitsubishi.

Not only was it scuttling around in the dark, but this Goldilocks also was enjoying all the amenities they had to offer.

It happened Saturday, May 14, and they found him in one of the last places you’d hope to meet an alligator in the dark.

“Always check your pool before diving in!” the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a May 17 Facebook post.

“A Deep Creek family was awakened by some loud noises on their lanai and came out to find this guy taking a dip in their pool. Coming in at 10 (feet) 11 (inches) and weighing over 550 lbs.”

Deep Creek is a golfing community near Punta Gorda, about 25 miles northwest of Fort Myers.

The alligator got in by tearing through lanai screens, and its intent was “to get to the nice, cool water,” the sheriff’s office said.

Alligators are known to average about 13 feet in Florida , which means the family was dealing with an old timer used to getting his way.

Photos shared by the sheriff’s office show elaborate landscape lighting revealed the alligator was found at the bottom of the pool.

Details of how deputies coaxed the gator to the surface were not revealed, but photos show a tug-of-war played out in the yard, with two deputies holding a catchpole while a trapper tried to tape its mouth shut.

The Facebook post got more than 2,000 reactions and comments in four hours, including people who noticed the trapper showed up wearing Crocs.

“Forget screen. I see a brick wall going up,” Brenda Watkins wrote.

“Can you blame him though? I mean, a nice cool pool!” Kelley Jordan Jones posted.

“Be careful sticking your foot in the water to see if it’s fine. You might come back with a nub!” Rachel Thomas said.

6-foot alligator strategically places itself outside cafeteria door at Florida school

Driver keeps going after hitting alligator in Florida — then finds it still under car

Stunned hiker turns to see large alligator climbing the fence behind her in Florida

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Alligator climbs fence at Florida park, backflips into water

LAKELAND, Fla. - A Florida woman out for a hike came across an 8-foot alligator climbing on top of a wooden park bench before scaling a fence and tumbling into the water below. Selina Phillips, of Bartow, was at the Circle B Bar Reserve near Lakeland on May 4 when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Punta Gorda, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox13news.com

‘They were out here to die’: Trapped animals get relief 5 weeks after crews drained retention pond

PALM HARBOR, Fla. - Workers at the Boot Ranch shopping center in Palm Harbor are breathing a sigh of relief after seeing a nearby retention pond filled with water once again. Melissa Murray and Jaden Maldonado were surprised to learn the large retention pond behind their workplace was home to dozens of turtles and at least three alligators. The two had a few wildlife sightings from time to time, but their neighbors became especially visible when construction workers began to drain the concrete pond in April.
PALM HARBOR, FL
Evie M.

Would you visit the historic (and mega spooky) Spanish Point in Sarasota County?

Spanish Point in Sarasota CountyEbyabe on wikicommons. For those who might be wondering, Florida truly is a dream location. And there are few places more beautiful in Florida than Sarasota. With perfect white sand and clear waters, Sarasota is a must-visit for anyone considering. But that isn't my favorite part about it. I'm kicking myself because the last time I visited, I didn't know that it was one of the most haunted places in Florida. And of course, every haunted place has to have their own historically haunted locations. In Sarasota, it's hard to find one more famous than Spanish Point.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Gator#Loud Noises#Diving#Mitsubishi
NBC Miami

Suspect Fleeing Police Jumps in Florida Pond, Never Resurfaces: Police

A burglary suspect in Florida trying to escape police officers jumped into a pond and never resurfaced, authorities said Saturday. Police officers had responded to reports of vehicle burglaries at an apartment complex in Bradenton, Florida early Saturday and found two men hiding on the porch of an apartment, the Bradenton Police Department said in a news release.
BRADENTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WFLA

Whale shark spotted off St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A whale shark was recently spotted by a charter captain off St. Pete Beach. Glen Taylor posted video and photos of the shark on Facebook. Taylor said he was 25 miles offshore when he saw the shark. “This monster just came by!” someone says in one of the videos […]
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
iheart.com

Watch: Eerie 'Portal' Appears in Florida Sky

A motorist in Florida could not believe his eyes when he looked up during a morning drive and spotted what seemed to be some kind of portal in the sky that he suspects was a 'gateway to heaven.' The very strange sight was reportedly witnessed earlier this month by Tavaras Brinson as he was en route to his home in the community of Bradenton following an overnight shift at his construction job. The normally routine commute took a wondrous turn when, to his amazement, an incredibly bright light appeared to burst forth from the clouds in the dark predawn sky over his head and cast down a breathtaking illumination.
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
3K+
Followers
930
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy