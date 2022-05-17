ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Norm Maciver’s Experience Will Help Shape the Blackhawks’ Future

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Blackhawks’ new front office met with the media on Tuesday, there were a couple of young guys on stage with a seasoned veteran. “Veteran” is the best word to describe what Norm Maciver brings back to the table in his return to Chicago. His resume is unique. Maciver appeared...

The Hockey Writers

Bruins’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: San Jose Sharks

After losing in the first round to the Carolina Hurricanes, it’s clear that the Boston Bruins need to make some changes to their roster. When looking at potential trading partners around the league, the San Jose Sharks stand out significantly. In my opinion, there are three players on their current roster who the Bruins should consider targeting. Let’s now dive into why this is the case.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Are the Bruins headed for a rebuild? Cam Neely provides insight

For the better part of the last 15 seasons, the window has remained open for Boston Bruins to compete for Stanley Cup championships. After 13 postseason berths since 2008, three appearances in a Cup Final and one championship in 2011, is that window about to close and give way to a rebuild?
NHL
Yardbarker

Bruce Boudreau says Scott Walker won’t return as Canucks assistant coach next season

Walker, 48, was hired alongside Boudreau, and was the only member of the Canucks’ main coaching staff that wasn’t with the club during Travis Green’s tenure as coach. Walker took a puck to the head at a high velocity while standing on the bench during the Canucks’ January 21st game against the Florida Panthers. Walker was dealing with various issues in the time afterwards, both related and unrelated to the puck hitting him, including being added to the club’s COVID-19 protocols list just two days after taking the puck to the head.
NHL
Yardbarker

Latest on Klingberg’s Contract Status With the Dallas Stars

Defenseman John Klingberg said he wants to re-sign and remain with the Dallas Stars next season. Considering it wasn’t long ago he wanted out and felt disrespected by the lack of contract talks between the two sides, it’s a major shift in thinking that, frankly, might have come just a little bit too late.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Rick Bowness won’t return as coach of Dallas Stars

Rick Bowness will not return as head coach of the Dallas Stars after nearly three seasons in which he led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final and the playoffs again this year. While Bowness was not under contract past this season, the 67-year-old coach said in a statement released by the team Friday that he was stepping away to “allow the organization the opportunity to pursue a different direction at the head coaching position.” The move doesn’t necessarily mean Bowness is done coaching.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Trying to Acquire a 2022 First-Round Draft Pick

Earlier this week , Chicago Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson indicated that he’d like to try and acquire a first-round pick in this year’s NHL Entry Draft. Knowing that the team is going through some major changes, being able to make a high pick this year is on his list of priorities, even though he’s not completely sure he’ll be able to manage it.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Nyquist returns to the ice and delivers on young Blue Jackets team

For everything that went wrong during the Blue Jackets' disappointing, pandemic-shortened 2021 season that served as the end of an era in Columbus, one of the underrated issues facing the team was the man that went missing. Veteran do-it-all forward forward Gustav Nyquist didn't play because of shoulder surgery, taking...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Chicago Blackhawks’ 2021-22 Player Grades: Defense

The 2021-22 Chicago Blackhawks were not good. They finished the season with only 28 wins, and when a season goes wrong, it’s due to an entire team effort. Nothing went right, and that includes the defense. It was lauded as being new and improved due to the additions of Seth Jones and Jake McCabe, but not even the big names could mask their struggles. The Blackhawks’ defense ranked seventh-worst in goals against per game with 3.52 goals. They also ranked top-10 in the league for shots against per game at 32.96. Those two averages together rank the defense as fifth-worst in the entire NHL. Those measly numbers don’t paint a good picture for the defensemen on the team, but stats don’t always paint the complete picture of how well someone plays, especially with a team like Chicago, where there are a lot of factors in play.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Ducks News & Rumors: Getzlaf, Perry & More

Though the Stanley Cup Playoffs continue to delight and surprise fans worldwide, the Anaheim Ducks’ season has been over for almost an entire month now. Right now is the calm before the storm, the lull, if you will, before the thunderclap of events that will begin with announcing the Calder Memorial Trophy winner in June and continue with the NHL Entry Draft in July.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Canadiens 5 Easy Steps Away from Tanking 2022-23 Season

There’s always a chance the Montreal Canadiens can turn it around in a single season after a last-place 2021-22. However, realistically speaking, to become competitive again right away, they’d have to make several moves this offseason at least, whether via free agency or trade. Why not go the other way and stack the deck in your favor towards securing a high draft pick?
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canucks News & Rumors: Rutherford, Boeser, Miller & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks‘ News & Rumors, president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford discussed the team’s offseason plans. Additionally, Rutherford discussed the ongoing negotiations with pending restricted free agent (RFA) Brock Boeser, while there are more rumors on J.T. Miller’s future in Vancouver. Rutherford...
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Face Tough Decision with Spezza

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been lucky to have Jason Spezza for the last three seasons, but now Spezza will be fortunate if the team brings him back. The second overall pick in the 2001 NHL Draft is weeks away from his 39 birthday, and his game reflects it. Perhaps on a different team that is desperate for forwards, the veteran would have a spot, but Toronto’s farm system is full of young, skilled forwards ready to crack the roster. This conundrum is one of many Kyle Dubas, and the front office will have to address in the offseason.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ 2022 Draft Targets: Rutger McGroarty

If there is one thing that we have learned about Steve Yzerman in his first three drafts as executive vice-president and general manager of the Detroit Red Wings is that mock drafts are fairly meaningless in predicting who he will select. Fans just have to go back to 2019 when he surprised everyone by selecting Moritz Seider with the sixth-overall selection. Nobody had him nearly that high in their rankings and fans who watched that draft even remember Seider’s surprised reaction as he wasn’t expecting to go that high. That selection seems to have worked out well for Detroit as he emerged in 2021-22 as a candidate for the Calder Trophy.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Canucks Have 3 Free Agent Targets That Will Bring “Sandpaper”

Speaking with Frank Seravalli and Jason Gregor on the DFO Rundown, Vancouver Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford spoke about his team’s need for more “sandpaper” next season. “We don’t have enough sandpaper,” said Rutherford. “It’s a different game in the West. We have to get...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Oilers, Senators, Stars, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Chicago Blackhawks are looking to acquire a first-round pick. Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators are willing to give one up. Could these two teams work something out around the NHL Entry Draft? There is talk that Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen has agreed to a deal overseas and Rick Bowness has decided not to return to the Dallas Stars to coach next season. Does that mean he’s retiring?
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings & Maple Leafs Could Help Each Other with Offseason Trade

For the teams that are not in the playoffs, the offseason is now in full swing. Planning for the 2022-23 season has already begun, and general managers (GM) from all 32 teams surely have a gauge on what kind of moves their organizations may or may not be able to pull off. While some teams don’t need to mess with their formula too much, others may be looking to switch things up in a big way, sending a message to their team that the status quo is no longer good enough.
DETROIT, MI
Poile Addresses State of Predators Franchise as Offseason Arrives

Nashville Predators General Manager David Poile discusses the 2021-22 season and looks ahead to 2022-23. Two Mondays ago, the Nashville Predators were left with an empty feeling. So, as the sun came up the morning after they were swept by the Colorado Avalanche in the opening round of the Stanley...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks News & Rumors: Kane, Strome, DeBrincat & the Dad Line

Hello Chicago Blackhawks fans and welcome to the offseason! The second round of the NHL playoffs is underway, and so far the postseason has NOT disappointed. Sure, it would be fun if the Blackhawks were still playing, but at least our anxiety levels are getting a break. I know, we’d all probably love to have some of that pacing and nail-biting and screaming at the TV right now; but such is life.
CHICAGO, IL

