How Norm Maciver’s Experience Will Help Shape the Blackhawks’ Future

The 2021-22 Chicago Blackhawks were not good. They finished the season with only 28 wins, and when a season goes wrong, it’s due to an entire team effort. Nothing went right, and that includes the defense. It was lauded as being new and improved due to the additions of Seth Jones and Jake McCabe, but not even the big names could mask their struggles. The Blackhawks’ defense ranked seventh-worst in goals against per game with 3.52 goals. They also ranked top-10 in the league for shots against per game at 32.96. Those two averages together rank the defense as fifth-worst in the entire NHL. Those measly numbers don’t paint a good picture for the defensemen on the team, but stats don’t always paint the complete picture of how well someone plays, especially with a team like Chicago, where there are a lot of factors in play.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO