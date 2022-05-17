ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Feuer drops out of L.A mayor’s race and endorses Karen Bass

By Nouran Salahieh
Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer dropped out of the mayor’s race on Tuesday and endorsed Rep. Karen Bass.

“I reviewed my recent polling, and while things are moving in the right direction, without a major infusion of additional money to stay on the air, I can’t win,” Feuer said in a joint press conference with the California congresswoman.

Feuer leaves the race with just three weeks before the June 7 primary. Ballots have already been printed and mailed in L.A. residents .

“I’ve done a lot of soul searching and pride takes second place, the future of the city and what the city needs takes first place,” Feuer said.

He voiced support for Bass, saying he has known the congresswoman for decades and described her as being a pragmatic leader.

“I saw a will to lead and the ability to command respect in the toughest moments,” Feuer said.

“She has connections everywhere because she is one of the great listeners in public service, because Karen treats everyone with respect and make sure they know that they and their views matter,” the city attorney said. “In a business where authenticity is often an afterthought at best, Karen is genuine, she is trustworthy, and she earns trust from others.”

Bass also praised Feuer’s leadership, including on gun control issues.

‘He knows that the only way Los Angeles will move forward from the crisis we face today is by uniting people of all backgrounds,” Bass said at Tuesday’s press conference. “We will prove that together, nothing can get in our way, no matter how many attacks come, no matter how much money is spent to tear us down.”

Last week, Councilman Joe Buscaino also dropped out of the mayor’s race and endorsed billionaire developer Rick Caruso.

Feuer and Buscaino have both struggled to gain support in the race to replace Eric Garcetti as mayor.

According to a Los Angeles Times poll from April 11, Feuer had the support of 2% of likely voters and Buscaino had 1%.

The same poll showed Bass and Caruso nearly tied in the mayoral race, with Caruso having the backing of 24% of likely voters, and Bass with 23%.

Bass, a progressive Democratic congresswoman and L.A. native, has focused much of her messaging on tackling the city’s homelessness crisis, promising to house 15,000 people in her first year.

The congresswoman, who President Joe Biden was considering for vice president, is one of the highest profile candidates to enter the race.

The six-term congresswoman grew up in the Venice and Fairfax areas of Los Angeles and was a physician’s assistant and community organizer. In 2008, she became the first Black woman speaker of the state Assembly and later led the Congressional Black Caucus.

Caruso, a billionaire real estate developer known for the Grove and Americana at Brand, joined the race for mayor later than other candidates but has pumped millions into his campaign, getting a head start on advertisements.

