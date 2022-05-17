Delta Iota Master sorority holds installations

Click here to read the full article. FIT Alumni and industry leaders Sarah Holbrook, Ken Downing, Laure Hériard Dubreuil, Stacy Flynn, Ralph Rucci and Karin Tracy will be the keynote speakers at New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology’s 2022 graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies. “It is a pleasure to welcome back each of these distinguished FIT alumni,” FIT president Joyce F. Brown said in a statement. “Highly accomplished, they serve as inspiration for our graduating students. I believe their presence will add to the sense of joy for the class of 2022.”More from WWDThe Museum at FIT Black Fashion Designers ExhibitArrivals...

