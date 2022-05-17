ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Homeschooling surge continues despite schools reopening

By Kaylee Olivas
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CeYdx_0fh8U1ii00

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Census Bureau released the results of the Household Pulse Survey . It showed home school students have more than doubled in the last two years. For Texas, it has tripled.

DHR Breast Center selected for ‘groundbreaking’ study

Homeschooling is a legal instructional option in all 50 states and national homeschooling rates grew rapidly from 1999 to 2012 but had since remained steady at around 3.3%.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has sparked new interest in homeschooling and the appeal of alternative school arrangements has suddenly exploded.

The survey showed Texas tripled from 4.5% of students being homeschooled to 12.3% by the fall of 2021.

When the pandemic hit in March of 2020, Edinburg resident, Martha Teran took her daughter, Sophia Trevino out of Eisenhower Elementary School and began their journey of home school.

Treviño has autism and when she was enrolled in public school, Teran said it wasn’t a good fit for what her daughter needed both academically and socially.

“He was a great man”: wife of fallen officer keeps his memory alive

“She had behavioral issues. She didn’t want to go. She would cry. She would call for me,” added Teran.

Two years later and Teran said Treviño is thriving. “She’s doing better than in school. It’s a blessing for us.”

With Treviño being homeschooled, Teran told ValleyCentral she has seen endless benefits.

“For her, she does it on her own time, her own pace. There’s things we focus more on and there’s things she already grasps. We keep going forward,” said Teran.

Just like Treviño, there are thousands of other students who have made the transition from in-person to at home education.

Baby formula shortage putting parents in dire need

The President and Founder of Time4Learning , John Edelson said his virtual educational platform currently has about 20,000 students from across the country, this including Treviño.

Edelson said he noticed once families would begin home schooling, they might have left for other reasons, but they “often find out it’s so much better for their children and their family and they stay with real enthusiasm for what they’ve got involved in.”

Teran is happy with her decision to enroll her daughter in home schooling.

Now, mom and daughter will experience a fifth grade graduation ceremony May 17 via YouTube Live at 6 p.m.

Teran said this is something she wasn’t sure she and her daughter could ever experience, but she is happy that the opportunity is here.

First thing they plan to do is eat lots of cake to celebrate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
ValleyCentral

TEA grant helps strengthen Donna ISD dyslexia program

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Donna Independent School District is expanding its program serving students with dyslexia. Last month, the district received a half a million-dollar grant from the Texas Education Agency. The district will use the money to hire more teachers and strategists who will focus on students suffering from the disorder. As of now, […]
DONNA, TX
KIII 3News

Brooks County ISD sees a spike in COVID-19 cases

FALFURRIAS, Texas — Brooks County Independent School District is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases as school winds down for the summer. Superintendent Dr. Maria Rodriguez-Casas said the 28 confirmed cases at Falfurrias Junior High School are not from some of the alleged rumors. “We’ve been very fortunate that...
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville ‘Lunada Artisan Market’ to begin season

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Lunada Artisan Market season is scheduled to begin Saturday, May 21, 2022, and will continue once a month until September. The seasonal, night-time market is held by the City of Brownsville and features a variety of vendors, artists, and activities. The market is held outdoors at Brownsville’s Linear Park and […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Candidates for TX House district 37 share priorities if elected

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Ruben Cortez and Luis Villareal are both candidates listed on your ballot for the Texas House District 37. Cortez is currently serving as a member of the Texas Board and Education and is now seeking for your vote to be part of the Texas senate board. According to Cortez, some of […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Edinburg, TX
Education
City
Edinburg, TX
Local
Texas Education
riograndeguardian.com

Siddons-Martin Emergency Group coming to Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas – A groundbreaking ceremony took place in Edinburg on Friday for a new $2 million plant being developed by Siddons-Martin Emergency Group. The company is known for providing high quality emergency vehicle products and services. The 12,000 square foot building is being built on Edinburg’s North Industrial...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Valley EMS workers reflect on careers during pandemic

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – This week is National EMS week and many across the valley have been showing their apperception to first responders. ValleyCentral paid a visit to EMS workers in Harlingen who say their jobs have been difficult at times, but it’s their help to the community that makes their work worth it. “The […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Man wanted in McAllen for assault, impeding airway

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are searching for a man wanted for assault. Ricardo Pichardo, 31, is wanted for assault (class A misdemeanor) and assault, impeding airway (third degree felony,) according to a release from McAllen PD. At 8:29 p.m. on May 17, a woman reported to police that a man had assaulted her. […]
MCALLEN, TX
The Brownsville Herald

Help (still) wanted: Ongoing ‘worker shortage’ impeding businesses

C&C Wings celebrated its 25th anniversary with a big party on July 14, 2021, just one day before its 26th anniversary. Delaying the celebration by 364 days was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which wreaked havoc on C&C Wings, with its two locations in Brownsville, along with just about every other business everywhere. The much-reported “worker shortage” has been an enduring legacy of the pandemic and is still creating headaches for employers.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeschooling#Home School#U S Census Bureau#Alternative School#The U S Census Bureau#Dhr Breast Center
ValleyCentral

District 27 candidates share their vision if elected

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sarah Stapleton Barrera and Morgan Lamantia are candidates aiming to be the first woman to represent District 27 in the Texas Senate. According to Lamantia, some of her focuses are healthcare and education. Lamantia said the healthcare system is broken and should not be as many people in Texas suffer from […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Weslaco Fire EMS equips ambulances with ventilators

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco’s Fire-EMS received five new ventilators. “Yes so having a ventilator will save your life, will help save your life,” said Jose Zamora, Lieutenant with Weslaco’s fire department. Zamora said all fire are trained as EMS paramedics and now every ambulance will be equipped with a Zoll ventilator. “It will give […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Community leaders to host lifesaving training

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — May 19 marks the annual National Stop the Bleed Day, and so community leaders across the Rio Grande Valley have partnered up to host Stop the Bleed courses. Massive animal cruelty trial delayed The number one cause of death for people under the age of 45 after trauma isn’t the injury […]
PHARR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Education
sbnewspaper.com

Hernandez ready for fresh start

As far as she can remember, Alejandra Hernandez has been in and out of foster care. “My whole life has been about being in the system. My siblings and I, we’ve been in and out, but they’re the reason why I am able to choose a career over a job,” she said.
SAN BENITO, TX
Valley Morning Star

Sepulveda victory caps drive for change

HARLINGEN — A rising generation of leaders believes the city is entering a new era. After a year of sweeping change at City Hall, they believe newly elected Mayor Norma Sepulveda’s stunning victory is crowning the drive. “I think people really feel that we were at the cusp...
HARLINGEN, TX
myrgv.com

Valley, state leaders welcome halt to border policy’s end

Local and state officials reacted similarly to news Friday of a Louisiana judge halting the Biden administration’s plans to phase out Title 42, a public health policy that restricts migrants from seeking asylum amid the pandemic. U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays out of Louisiana ordered that Title 42 remain...
MCALLEN, TX
NBC News

Disaster declared in Texas county as wildfire swells to 5,000 acres

A disaster was declared in a Texas county Wednesday because a wildfire that ignited earlier this week swelled to 5,000 acres and led to evacuations. The Mesquite Heat Fire took a turn for the worse, according to a Wednesday statement from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office. The fire was 30 percent contained earlier in the week, however, as weather conditions worsened, the blaze grew to 5,000 acres and containment dwindled to only 5 percent.
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Soldier suicide prevention and training

FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) — May is Mental Health Awareness month and one aspect many are affected by in Central Texas is soldier suicide. It is estimated that by 2030, total veteran suicides will be 23 times higher than the number of post 9/11 combat deaths, as reported by the organization Stop Soldier Suicide. […]
FORT HOOD, TX
Euri Giles | Clareifi

A big change for Texas: if Beto O'Rourke becomes governor, Texas will be part of the national power grid

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke says that if he becomes governor, he will make Texas part of the national power grid. This would be a big change for Texas, which has its own power grid. The Texas power grid is not connected to the other US power grids. Texas has its own electric grid because when Texas became a state, it decided to keep control of its public utilities.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy