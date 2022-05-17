VyStar Credit Union members still experiencing technical issues with mobile app

VyStar Credit Union credit: VyStar Credit Union

JACKSONVILLE — VyStar Credit Union is still working to resolve issues with its mobile app and online banking after a system update over the weekend.

The company informed members for several weeks of a planned update that would prevent members from accessing online and mobile banking, but the outage has lasted two days longer than anticipated.

As of Tuesday, the company said its website is back online but members may still experience slowness and/or sign-in issues. VyStar says its mobile banking app is still not ready to use. In a statement, the company thanked members for their continued patience and said its working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

VyStar also said that there have been reports of loan balances and some transactions not showing up online for some members, but said balance and transaction information is safe and accurate on its core systems and can be accessed via Magic Touch, ATMs, call center & branches.

Action News Jax received the following statement from VyStar regarding the issues:

“On Friday evening, VyStar Credit Union began a scheduled outage to convert its system to the new Online & Mobile Banking platform. We are still working to resolve some issues with the conversion process, but teams are working diligently, around the clock toward a solution. We have also enlisted third-party experts for their support in finding a solution as soon as possible.

We want our members to be assured that their balance and transaction information is safe and accurate. We are looking at supporting members who may have experienced any late fees at VyStar as a result of this issue. We will provide details to our members on our plans for this.”

VyStar also made a post on social media stating it would refund fees that may have incurred at VyStar from May 14 through May 17.

How to contact VyStar while online and mobile banking is down:

CALL/CHAT

VyStar members can connect with a representative via VyChat at http://vystarcu.org or can call VyStar’s Contact Center at (904) 777-6000 or (800) 445-6289.

BRANCHES

You can visit any VyStar branch where you can use the ATM.

Magic*Touch

1. Call 904-777-6001 or 800-235-6289.

2. Enter your Magic*Touch PIN and follow the voice directions

If you are having issues with Magic*Touch VyStar asks you to email your member number, account number(s), and phone number to socialsupport@vystarcu.org, and a team member will contact you in the order in which the request was received.

©2022 Cox Media Group