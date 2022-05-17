ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

VyStar Credit Union members still experiencing technical issues with mobile app

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YSqSq_0fh8TT4M00
VyStar Credit Union credit: VyStar Credit Union

JACKSONVILLE — VyStar Credit Union is still working to resolve issues with its mobile app and online banking after a system update over the weekend.

The company informed members for several weeks of a planned update that would prevent members from accessing online and mobile banking, but the outage has lasted two days longer than anticipated.

As of Tuesday, the company said its website is back online but members may still experience slowness and/or sign-in issues. VyStar says its mobile banking app is still not ready to use. In a statement, the company thanked members for their continued patience and said its working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

VyStar also said that there have been reports of loan balances and some transactions not showing up online for some members, but said balance and transaction information is safe and accurate on its core systems and can be accessed via Magic Touch, ATMs, call center & branches.

Action News Jax received the following statement from VyStar regarding the issues:

“On Friday evening, VyStar Credit Union began a scheduled outage to convert its system to the new Online & Mobile Banking platform. We are still working to resolve some issues with the conversion process, but teams are working diligently, around the clock toward a solution. We have also enlisted third-party experts for their support in finding a solution as soon as possible.

We want our members to be assured that their balance and transaction information is safe and accurate. We are looking at supporting members who may have experienced any late fees at VyStar as a result of this issue. We will provide details to our members on our plans for this.”

VyStar also made a post on social media stating it would refund fees that may have incurred at VyStar from May 14 through May 17.

How to contact VyStar while online and mobile banking is down:

CALL/CHAT

VyStar members can connect with a representative via VyChat at http://vystarcu.org or can call VyStar’s Contact Center at (904) 777-6000 or (800) 445-6289.

BRANCHES

You can visit any VyStar branch where you can use the ATM.

Magic*Touch

1. Call 904-777-6001 or 800-235-6289.

2. Enter your Magic*Touch PIN and follow the voice directions

If you are having issues with Magic*Touch VyStar asks you to email your member number, account number(s), and phone number to socialsupport@vystarcu.org, and a team member will contact you in the order in which the request was received.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
Action News Jax

Breeze Airways launches at JIA, addresses rocky path

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Breeze Airways’ inaugural flight touched down at Jacksonville International Airport from Richmond, Virginia Thursday. It’s the first of what will soon be eight direct flights offered by the startup airline. Breeze will fly non-stop to Columbus, New Orleans, Providence, Norfolk, Hartford, Westchester, and Las...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vystar Credit Union#Smartphone App#Online Banking#Cox Media Group#Smart Phone#Online Mobile Banking
Action News Jax

Mother of 9 killed in Virginia car crash

TRIANGLE, Va. — A Virginia family is dealing with overwhelming loss after a 28-year-old mother of nine died in a crash and her father was killed in a shooting less than a week later. Ciera Berry was driving a Nissan Altima on Interstate 95 in Northern Virginia on May...
VIRGINIA STATE
Action News Jax

With public camping a felony, Tennessee homeless seek refuge

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Miranda Atnip lost her home during the coronavirus pandemic after her boyfriend moved out and she fell behind on bills. Living in a car, the 34-year-old worries every day about getting money for food, finding somewhere to shower, and saving up enough money for an apartment where her three children can live with her again.
COOKEVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
96K+
Followers
103K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy