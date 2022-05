The pandemic-fed real estate market has been hot. Houses are selling for more money and with multiple offers. Market time is down too. It’s not uncommon for homes to sell off the private listing network before they even officially hit the market. All of this makes for ideal conditions for one half of the equation — the sellers. For the buyers, the current market can be full of frustration and heartache.

OAK PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO