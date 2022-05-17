ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas woman attempts to poison man with bleach, police say

By David Charns
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman is accused of trying to poison a man by putting bleach in his sleeping pills, police said.

Wendy Najera, 26, faces a charge of poisoning or adulterating food, water or medicine, records show.

Police said they responded to a call on Thursday morning for a report of a person who had put bleach in another person’s medication.

The reporting person told police Najera had put the substance in his sleeping medication. The man took the medication and began to feel ill, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital with stomach pain, police said.

Police said they reviewed video, which they suspect shows Najera holding a blue bottom with a white top going into a bathroom. Police located a bottle of bleach in a cabinet, police said.

Najera denied the allegations when speaking to police.

The location of the incident was redacted in police documents.

Najera remained at the Clark County Detention Center as of Tuesday. No bail amount was set in court.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 4

