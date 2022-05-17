ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Kendrick Lamar music video features Fort Worth’s Kimberly Art Museum

By Tyler Manning
 4 days ago

FORT WORTH (KDAF) — North Texans, did you spot this Fort Worth location while watching the new music video for Kendrick Lamar’s song ‘N95’?

That’s right, the Kimberly Art Museum got a feature in this video. The video, co-directed by Kendrick, shows the rapper playing piano in the museum’s Piano Pavilion Auditorium, first featured 53 seconds in.

Museum officials confirmed this in a tweet sent out Monday, May 16, saying “We were honored to host such a legendary artist. In the video, you can see natural light pouring in through the auditorium backdrop. The Piano Pavilion has never looked better!”

To watch the video and see it for yourself, click here .

Colleyville Heritage Grad Ashley Hamilton Makes a Space For Herself in the World of Sneakers

It’s been 21 years since Reebok launched “It’s A Women’s World,” a gender-driven advertising campaign to celebrate women in the sneaker industry. At the time of its release, the ad campaign disrupted stereotypes about women’s relationships to sneakers. Since then, pioneers like Jazerai Allen-Lord have created space in the sneaker industry for women to have roles in design, marketing, promotion, and strategy.
BPP Film & Fancy to open in Music City Mall

BPP Film & Fancy is scheduled to open in Music City Mall in July. The business will open with a grand opening event, which has not been scheduled yet. Music City Mall is located in Lewisville at 2401 S. Stemmons Freeway. BPP Film & Fancy will be a photo and selfie studio for cosplay, fashion, film and more.
There's A Hidden Bar Inside A Texas Grocery Store & It's Behind A Secret Refrigerator Door

People have always loved a good speakeasy, and even today, they still quietly pop up in all sorts of venues across the Lone Star State, despite alcohol no longer outlawed. One of the latest to open is a Texas grocery store, Bodega, in Fort Worth, TX. This isn't the first unique speakeasy we've seen recently, however, there's one nearby inside an "out of order" laundromat.
16 great restaurants and bars to visit in Dallas-Fort Worth in May 2022

Blink and another restaurant is opening in Dallas-Fort Worth. There are even several exciting additions opening in May 2022 that we can’t talk about yet. Be sure to keep an eye on dallasnews.com/food and on @dmnfood on Twitter. You won’t go hungry this month!. Restaurants listed in alphabetical...
5 Dallas date ideas under $25

Dating can be expensive, but you don't have to spend a ton of money to have a good time.Whether you're on a first date or you've been together for years, here are some date ideas under $25.1. Picnic at White Rock LakePack a DIY cheese board and head to the best lake in North Texas. Enjoy waterfront views and people-watching as you dine on your romantic spread.Best for: Couples who need a relaxing break from the daily grind.Cost: FreeMore: Beat the heat with these Airbnbs at White Rock Lake. 2. Tour the Dallas Museum of ArtPeruse the museum's collection, which...
June 24: All you Can Eataly!

Back By Popular Demand: Eataly Dallas Celebrates Summer with Its Second Storewide Party. “All You Can Eataly” invites Dallasites to kick off the summer in style with an all-access Italian experience. On June 24, Eataly Dallas will host its second installment of All You Can Eataly, the immersive Italian...
