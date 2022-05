Congratulations are in order for former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz Marsland as the pair have welcomed twins. The couple are now parents to four children, and they shared the exciting news of the birth on their Instagram, and it was so adorable. In the snap, the twins were visible in some tiny clothing, with one wearing mint-green and the other in beige as they laid on a starry blue blanket. The newborns were also kept warm as they both had on the sweetest pair of white socks. How cute!

