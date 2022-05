Voters can now submit absentee ballots for the June Primary elections to their County Auditor’s Office. The first day to cast an absentee ballot in the auditor’s office was Wednesday, May 18th, also the first day auditors’ offices could mail out an absentee ballot. Ballot request forms are available at the auditor’s office, online at www.sos.iowa.gov/elections, or by calling the Auditor’s Office.

FLOYD COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO