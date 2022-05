Just how expensive is Florida real estate? Donald Trump’s Palm Beach estate hit the market for rent, asking $208,000 a month while it’s for sale for $59 million. The monthly rent may seem like a lot, but it’s only the third-priciest in the local market, behind the oceanfront home at 473 North County Road, asking $275,000 a month, and the beachfront mansion at 6 Via Los Incas, asking $250,000 a month.

