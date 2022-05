Laporche Shantay Shumon, 27, was arrested last night after she allegedly attacked a police officer who was trying to get between her and another woman. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at about 9:10 p.m. last night and reported that Shumon appeared “extremely intoxicated.” When a third party arrived at the residence, Shumon reportedly became very angry and ran toward the other woman, “appearing to try and start a fight.” The officer positioned himself between the two women and commanded Shumon to get back, but she allegedly ignored his commands and pushed him in the chest.

