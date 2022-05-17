How Would Dallas Stand Up to a Summer Blockbuster-Level Disaster?

Steven Aubrey Indicted in Tobolowsky Murder. Aubrey was long suspected in the murder of prominent Dallas lawyer Ira Tobolowsky, who was beaten and burned to death in his garage. Aubrey proclaimed his innocence in the press but refused to talk to investigators when they wanted to question him six years ago. He was arrested in Florida; it sounds like the pieces started to add up. He had burns on his hands a week after the killing. Investigators found a drill and ignitible liquids in his home; investigators had found a hole in Tobolowsky’s fence that someone used to spy on him. Aubrey was formally indicted Thursday on one count of capital murder. I highly recommend revisiting Jamie Thompson’s 2017 D cover story about the slaying.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO