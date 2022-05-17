ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Would Dallas Stand Up to a Summer Blockbuster-Level Disaster?

By Zac Crain
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteven Spielberg’s Jaws kicked off the summer blockbuster era when it was released on June 20, 1975, facilitated by its enthusiastic first test screening, in Dallas on March 26, at the old Medallion off Northwest Highway. This year’s summer movie season begins May 6 with Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse...

CultureMap Dallas

Affluent Dallas neighbor banks top spot in this week's 5 most-read stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Affluent Dallas suburb makes bank as richest Texas county, report says. Based on its geographic size, Rockwall County is the smallest county in Texas, at just 149 square miles. But don’t let its size fool you when it comes to wealth. Rockwall County also is the richest county in the state. Data analysis website Stacker compiled a list of the wealthiest counties in Texas based on median household income, and Rockwall County came out on top at $100,920.
4 Pick-Your-Own Farms Near Dallas to Visit This Summer

We’ve all been there: You walk the produce aisle at the grocery store and find overpriced, mushy fruit. And then you sift through all the produce, hoping to find that one perfectly ripe apple, peach, avocado, what have you. But grocery store fruit is often picked while still green...
Axios Dallas

5 Dallas date ideas under $25

Dating can be expensive, but you don't have to spend a ton of money to have a good time.Whether you're on a first date or you've been together for years, here are some date ideas under $25.1. Picnic at White Rock LakePack a DIY cheese board and head to the best lake in North Texas. Enjoy waterfront views and people-watching as you dine on your romantic spread.Best for: Couples who need a relaxing break from the daily grind.Cost: FreeMore: Beat the heat with these Airbnbs at White Rock Lake. 2. Tour the Dallas Museum of ArtPeruse the museum's collection, which...
DFWChild

25 Great Restaurants with Patios in Dallas-Fort Worth

Spring is one of the best times to find an outdoor spot around town to grab a meal, a cocktail or mocktail, and relax on a restaurant patio. And if you’re looking to branch out from your usual stomping grounds, allow us to make a few suggestions. Muchacho. This...
socialwhirl.com

June 24: All you Can Eataly!

Back By Popular Demand: Eataly Dallas Celebrates Summer with Its Second Storewide Party. “All You Can Eataly” invites Dallasites to kick off the summer in style with an all-access Italian experience. On June 24, Eataly Dallas will host its second installment of All You Can Eataly, the immersive Italian...
WFAA

Stolen Plano fire engine found in Dallas, officials say

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — A Plano Fire Department engine that was reportedly stolen from a manufacturers facility has been found in Dallas, officials say. A source told WFAA that Engine 6 from Plano is a brand-new engine that was getting finishing touches at a facility in Balch Springs, just southeast of Dallas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Hog Problem Continues at Dallas Cemetery

Relatives with loved ones in a Dallas cemetery complain wild hogs are still damaging graves despite more than a year of efforts to contain the hogs. Lincoln Memorial Cemetery is on Murdock Road near Interstate 20 in far Southeast Dallas along the Trinity River. NBC 5 first heard complaints from...
dmagazine.com

Leading Off (5/20/22)

Steven Aubrey Indicted in Tobolowsky Murder. Aubrey was long suspected in the murder of prominent Dallas lawyer Ira Tobolowsky, who was beaten and burned to death in his garage. Aubrey proclaimed his innocence in the press but refused to talk to investigators when they wanted to question him six years ago. He was arrested in Florida; it sounds like the pieces started to add up. He had burns on his hands a week after the killing. Investigators found a drill and ignitible liquids in his home; investigators had found a hole in Tobolowsky’s fence that someone used to spy on him. Aubrey was formally indicted Thursday on one count of capital murder. I highly recommend revisiting Jamie Thompson’s 2017 D cover story about the slaying.
Texas Observer

Dallas Runoff Will Determine Heir to Powerhouse EBJ’s Seat in Congress

The race between Representative Jasmine Crockett and Jane Hope Hamilton has divided the North Texas Democratic establishment. If the sheer number of endorsements from the political class were enough to decide runoff elections in Texas, Jane Hope Hamilton would almost surely be the next representative of Dallas’ 30th Congressional District. A longtime congressional aide and political operative in North Texas, she has parlayed her connections into support from some of the biggest Democratic names in the area.
Dallas Observer

The Best Burgers of Dallas 2022

Just as we’re all trying to get ready for swimsuit season, the food gods are laughing their asses off by throwing us a curveball with National Burger Day on May 28. Nearly 50 billion burgers are eaten each year in this country, so it’s only fitting that we dedicate an entire day celebrating America’s most iconic food as we usher in the summer grilling season.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cooler Temperatures and Rain Expected as Heatwave Ends

A strong cold front will bring an end to the heatwave this weekend across North Texas. The front will move east across the region with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially east of the DFW area. The front will move into DFW by mid to late afternoon with a...
centraltrack.com

The Spread: A Fourth H-E-B Is Coming To North Texas.

The State Fair 2022 Is Food-Themed, Project Pollo To Be Featured On Shark Tank, Local Restaurant Owner Gives Out Free Baby Formula & More. , our weekly feature that aims to share all the area restaurant, food and beverage industry news that’s fit to print. Except, this is the Internet, so space isn’t a concern. Also: Good thing, because this is Dallas and this town always has breaking restaurant news going down like whoa.
whiterocklakeweekly.com

Black rodeo returns for Juneteenth

The 33rd annual Texas Black Invitational Rodeo, presented by the African American Museum, Dallas, will return to the Fair Park Coliseum as a part of the Juneteenth Celebration Weekend on Saturday, June 18 at 7 p.m. The rodeo is the museum’s largest annual fundraiser. The Texas Black Invitational Rodeo offers up an exciting night as approximately 300 African American cowboys and cowgirls compete for significant cash prizes in bronc and bull riding, calf and steer roping, barrel racing, a Pony Express relay race, and more. Kicking off with the Grand Entry Parade, this fast-paced sporting event provides guests with their first glimpse of the historical contributions that African Americans contributed to the settling of the western United States. The family-friendly event also includes on-field activities for the kids. Tickets start at $10, plus applicable fees, and are on sale now at FairParkTix.com. — Becky Mayad.
dmagazine.com

Meet Stephanie Drenka, the Woman Shining a Spotlight on Local Asian American History

As a child, Stephanie Drenka felt like she didn’t have control over her personal history. Drenka, who cofounded the Dallas Asian American Historical Society earlier this year, was born in South Korea but was adopted by a white family in Chicago when she was 3 months old. After taking an Asian American Studies course in college at DePaul University and becoming involved in student organizations, she dove headfirst into learning Korean history, wanting to see where she fit into that story.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Free Pharmacy in Dallas Celebrates Major Milestone

A local nonprofit is celebrating a huge milestone right now, as it continues its mission to make sure no family goes without lifesaving medicine. In 2018, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Dallas opened up the first free pharmacy in the state. But as people lost their jobs...
