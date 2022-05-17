Shows coming to Kansas City area: Carrie Underwood, Kendrick Lamar and Kevin Gates

On sale Friday, May 20

The Shins with Joseph, July 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.99-$69.99

Boz Scaggs with Robert Cray Band, Aug. 19, Kauffman Center. $29-$89

Kendrick Lamar with Baby Keem and Tanna Leone, Aug. 21, T-Mobile Center. $55-$175

Kendrick Lamar, who won a Pulitzer Prize for his 2017 album “Damn,” will play at the T-Mobile Center on Aug. 21. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse, Aug. 29, Azura Amphitheater. Ticket prices TBA.

Kevin Gates, Sept. 8, Azura Amphitheater. $49.50-$99.50

Sunny Day Real Estate, Sept. 13, Liberty Hall. $35-$75

Death Cab for Cutie with Low, Oct. 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45-$85

Noah Cyrus, Oct. 28, The Truman. $30-$55

Carrie Underwood with Jimmie Allen, Nov. 13, T-Mobile Center. $35.50-$121

“Wheel of Fortune” Live! Nov. 25, Kauffman Center. $39-$69

New Orleans rapper Kevin Gates will perform Sept. 8 at the Azura Amphitheater. Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

Just announced

Bobby Rush and Band, July 7, Knuckleheads. $20-$35

Scarface, July 22, The Truman. $30-$45

Upcoming

Why Don’t We with The Aces and JVKE, June 22, Starlight. On sale TBA.

Legendary blues/rock singer/guitarist Boz Scaggs will be joined by the Robert Cray Band on Aug. 19 at the Kauffman Center. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Also on sale

CrankGameplays Presents: I Have To Do This Show, May 19, Folly. $37.50

Eli Paperboy Reed, May 19, Knuckleheads. $25

Jacob Collier, May 19, The Truman. $30

Nothing, nowhere with Poorstacy and more, May 19, Granada. $24

Robert Earl Keen, May 19, Uptown. $59-$69

Bluegrass In The Bottoms, May 20-21, GrindersKC. $80-$150

Brian Regan, May 20, Uptown. $45-$178

Gorilla Zoe with Stimulus, May 20, Corner Bar. $20-$60

William Clark Green, May 20, Knuckleheads. $29.50

Zach Bryan, May 20, Azura Amphitheater. $39.50-$129.50

Marca MP, May 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $59-$199

Southern Culture on the Skids, May 21, Knuckleheads. $20

Uz and Sharlitz Web, May 21, Aura. $20

Yallapalooza starring Jon Pardi, May 21, Azura Amphitheater. $45-$99

Jessie James Decker with Adam Doleac, May 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$79.50

Judy Collins and Madeleine Peyroux, May 22, Yardley Hall. $20-$85

Stand Atlantic, May 22, Bottleneck. $20

The Head and the Heart, May 24, Uptown. $45-$55

Limp Bizkit, May 24, Cable Dahmer Arena. $49.50-$79

Modest Mouse with The Cribs, May 24, GrindersKC. $45-$75

Todd Snider, May 24, Granada. $30-$40

Dying Fetus with Chelsea Grin, Bodysnatcher and more, May 25, Granada. $27.50

Starset with Red, Fame on Fire and Smash Into Pieces, May 25, The Truman. $30-$50

LTJ Bukem, May 27, Encore. $20-$25

Mewithoutyou, May 27, Granada. $30

Animal Collective with Spirit of the Beehive, May 28, The Truman. $38

Still Woozy, May 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50

Bastille, May 29, Uptown. $39.50-$75

Tyson Leslie’s Purple Jam 4, May 29, Knuckleheads. $25

Girl Ultra, May 31, Bottleneck. $20

Phoebe Bridgers, May 31, Starlight. $39.50-$69.50

Suffocation, May 31, Granada. $20

Tori Amos, May 31, Music Hall. $46-$86

June

AJR, June 1, Starlight. $29.50-$69.50

Dan Tyminski Band, June 2, Granada. $30-$45

Parker Milsap Band, June 3, Knuckleheads. $20

Small Black, June 3, RecordBar. $20

Wheeler Walker Jr., June 3, Uptown. $30-$75

Ambrosia, June 4, Ameristar. $32-$48

The Band Camino, June 4, The Truman. $29.50-$55

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, June 4, Kauffman Center. $35-$139

Haim, June 4, Starlight. $39.50-$99.50

JJ Grey and Mofro, June 4, Knuckleheads. $37.50

Lord Huron, June 5, Starlight. $39.50-$75

The War on Drugs, June 5, GrindersKC. $36-$71

Jackson Browne, June 7, Music Hall. $50.50-$252

Slipknot with Cypress Hill and Ho99o9, June 7, Azura Amphitheater. $39.50-$99.50

The Wailers, June 7, Knuckleheads. $20

Brit Floyd, June 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45-$79.50

The Cactus Blossoms with Esther Rose, June 8, Knuckleheads. $20

Mike and the Moonpies with Sara Morgan, June 8, Knuckleheads. $20

Chelcie Lynn, June 9, Uptown. $29.50-$59.50

James McMurtry, June 9, Knuckleheads. $25

Peekaboo, June 9, Encore. $28

Pup with Oceanator, June 9, Granada. $25

Snarky Puppy, June 9, Kauffman Center. $29-$89

Wallows, June 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.50-$52

Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters and Los Lobos with McKinley James, June 10, Knuckleheads. $55

Failure, June 10, Granada. $25

Khiva, June 10, Encore. $20

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, June 10, Uptown. $35-$99

Tommy Tutone with The M80s and Yachtly Groove, June 10, Aztec. $30

Young Dro, June 11, 18th and Vine. $20-$50

Andy Grammar, June 11, The Truman. $30-$60

The Jayhawks, June 11, Knuckleheads. $35

Tech N9ne with Joey Cool, X-Raided and ¡Mayday!, June 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$40

Wheres the Plur with Justin Jay and Nikki Nair, June 11, Aura. $20

Kings Kaleidoscope, June 12, RecordBar. $25

Mitch Ryder, Peter Rivera, Michael “Supe” Granda and Larry Boyd, June 12, Knuckleheads. $35

Purity Ring, June 13, Granada. $26-$101

Rex Orange County, June 13, Starlight. $39.50-$69.50

Béla Fleck, June 14, Kauffman Center. $40.50-$100.50

Chris Tomlin with Hillsong United, June 14, T-Mobile Center. $20-$129.75

Lil Tracy with Brennan Savage, June 14, Granada. $25

REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy, June 14, Starlight. $44.50-$134.50

Bon Iver, June 15, Starlight Theatre. $30.50-$100.50

Origin, June 15, Bottleneck. $22

Chvrches, June 16, Uptown. $35-$40

Femi Kuti and The Positive Force, June 16, Granada. $25

On Stage with SIS, June 16, J. Rieger’s Electric Park. $25

Adventure Club, June 17, Uptown. $30-$75

Leonid & Friends, June 17, Ameristar. $35-$45

Lorrie Morgan and Pam Tillis, June 17, Legacy Park Amphitheater. $30-$40

Thrice and Bayside with Anxious, June 17, The Truman. $30-$60

Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga, June 18, T-Mobile Center. $49-$179

Carin Leon, June 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42-$142

Thank You Scientist, June 19, Bottleneck. $20

Chicago and Brian Wilson, June 20, Starlight. $36-$300

Fitz and The Tantrums with St. Paul and The Broken Bones, June 21, GrindersKC. $37-$80

Jeff Rosenstock, June 21, Bottleneck. $20

Jimmie Vaughan, June 21, Knuckleheads. $29.50-$45

“Cheer” Live, June 23, Cable Dahmer Arena. $29.95-$139.95

Cody Johnson, June 23, Azura Amphitheater. $44.50-$129.50

Saliva, June 23, Bottleneck. $25

Byrne and Kelly, June 24, Kansas City Irish Center. $35-$75

Kidd G and Chase Matthew, June 24, The Truman. $22-$44

Eddie Montgomery, June 25, Knuckleheads. $37.50

Glenn Miller Orchestra, June 25, Kauffman Center. $59.50-$79.50

Maria The Mexican, June 25, Aztec. $20

Sebastian Maniscalco, June 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42.75-$122.75

Spite, June 26, RecordBar. $20

Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin, June 28, T-Mobile Center. $41.50-$101.50

Barenaked Ladies with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket, June 29, Starlight. $25-$150

Dean Lewis, June 29, The Truman. $26-$55

Rings of Saturn, June 30, Bottleneck. $21

Third Eye Blind with Taking Back Sunday and Hockey Dad, June 30, Starlight. $29.50-$99.95

July

Bright Eyes, July 1, Uptown. $42-$47

Classic R&B Concert featuring Howard Hewett, Miki Howard and more, July 1, Music Hall. $61-$162

Aldous Harding, July 2, Granada. $22

Kenny Chesney, July 2, Arrowhead Stadium. $40-$455

Tab Benoit, July 2, Knuckleheads. $35-$50

Dirty Heads with Soja, July 3, GrindersKC. $49.50-$90

Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls, July 3, Liberty Hall. $32.50-$50

Rod Wave and Friends, July 3, T-Mobile Center. $49-$250

Todd Rundgren, July 3, Uptown. $39-$199

Brandi Carlile, July 6, Starlight. $29.50-$175

Chris Isaak and Lyle Lovett, July 7, Starlight. $35-$159.50

Strfkr with The Undercover Dream Lovers, and Das Kope, July 7, Granada. $27

Machine Gun Kelly with Avril Lavigne and Iann Dior, July 8, T-Mobile Center. $29.50-$129.50

Ozark Mountain Daredevils, July 8, Uptown. $25-$75

Warrant with Firehouse, July 8, Legacy Park Amphitheater. $30-$40

Memphis May Fire with From Ashes To New, Rain City Drive and Wolves at the Gate, July 9, The Truman. $22-$44

Halestorm with The Pretty Reckless, The Warning and Lilith Czar, July 10, Starlight. $29.50-$99.50

Josh A with Justin Stone, July 10, Bottleneck. $24-$70

Mandy Moore, July 10, Uptown. $29.50-$162

Earth, Wind & Fire, July 12, Starlight. $30.50-$150.50

Big Gigantic with Inzo, Young Franco and Covex, July 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $23.50-$38

Oak Ridge Boys, July 15, Ameristar. $40-$55

Drive-By Truckers, July 16, Knuckleheads. $27

G-Rex, July 16, Aura. $20

Kansas, July 16, Azura Amphitheater. $39.50-$129.50

Spose, July 16, MiniBar. $20

Kurtis Conner, July 17, Uptown. $40-$132

Mary Chapin Carpenter, July 17, Liberty Hall. $35-$251

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, July 19, Kauffman Stadium. $49.50-$945

Motion City Soundtrack, July 19, Granada. $34.50

The Abrams, July 20, Knuckleheads. $20

Celeste Barber, July 20, Uptown. $54.50-$137

Maren Morris, July 21, Starlight. $29.75-$99.75

Sheryl Crow, July 21, GrindersKC. $75-$99

Josh Groban, July 22, Starlight. $35-$199.50

John Mulaney, July 23, Starlight. $39.50-$149.50

Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass featuring The Hillbenders, July 23, Knuckleheads. $27.50-$47.50

Shooting Star with Missouri, July 23, Kearney Amphitheater. $20

Taylor Fest, July 23, Uptown. $20

Boy Harsher, July 25, RecordBar. $20

King Princess with Dora Jar, July 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$49.50

Mike. with Skeez, July 26, The Truman. $40-$70

SoMo, July 26, Bottleneck. $25

Deana Carter, July 27, Knuckleheads. $35-$55

Little Feat, July 27, Uptown. $39-$264

Coin, July 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50

Kidz Bop Live, July 29, Starlight. $29.50-$69

Quiet Riot, July 29, Ameristar. $32-$120

Steve Earle & The Dukes, July 29, Knuckleheads. $37.50-$57.50

Big Time Rush, July 30, T-Mobile Center. $29.95-$299.95

Celebration of Life Concert for Kris Schnebelen of Trampled Under Foot with Nick Schnebelen, Danielle Nicole and more, July 30, Knuckleheads. $25-$40

Delta Heavy with Bensley, July 30, Aura. $20

George Strait with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town, July 30, Arrowhead Stadium. $225-$2,256.25

Tiny Moving Parts, July 30, Granada. $22

August

Goo Goo Dolls, Aug. 1, Starlight. $18.75-$249.50

Anthrax and Black Label Society with Hatebreed, Aug. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45-$85

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Aug. 2, Uptown. $29-$125

G. Love, Aug. 3, RecordBar. $20

Breakaway Music Festival, Aug. 5-6, Azura Amphitheater. $99-$909

The Dead South, Aug. 5, GrindersKC. $25-$75

Flatland Cavalry, Aug. 5, The Truman. $29-$44

OneRepublic with Needtobreathe, Aug. 5, Starlight. $39.50-$149.50

Summer Jam featuring Bob Jovi, Ridin’ the Storm Out and more, Aug. 5, Knuckleheads. $20

Bonnie Raitt with Mavis Staples, Aug. 6, Starlight. $30.50-$100.50

Innovation Festival featuring Black Pumas, Aug. 6, Crown Center Square. $25

Ted Nugent, Aug. 6, Ameristar. $60-$240

David Gray, Aug. 7, Starlight. $45-$125

Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow, Aug. 7, Granada. $21

Here and There Festival featuring Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus and Quinn Christopherson, Aug. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $40.50-$60.50

Thundercat, Aug. 8, GrindersKC. $35-$75

Tim Heidecker, Aug. 8, The Truman. $49.50

Father John Misty with Suki Waterhouse, Aug. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.99-$59.99

Imagine Dragons, Aug. 9, T-Mobile Center. $45.50-$155

Murder by Death and Amigo the Devil, Aug. 9, Lemonade Park. $32

Sleigh Bells, Aug. 10, The Truman. $30-$60

Spider Gang, Aug. 11, Bottleneck. $25

Goatwhore, Aug. 12, Granada. $20

Incubus with Sublime with Rome, Aug. 12, Azura Amphitheater. $30.50-$250.50

Michael Franti & Spearhead, Aug. 12, GrindersKC. $35-$75

Santa Fe Klan, Aug. 12, Uptown. $59.50-$85

Big Bub and Tony Terry, Aug. 13, Gem. $65-$100

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Aug. 13, Knuckleheads. $20

The Decemberists, Aug. 13, GrindersKC. $35-$99

The Lumineers with Gregory Alan Isakov, Aug. 13, T-Mobile Center. $49-$89

Melissa Etheridge, Aug. 14, Liberty Hall. $69-$199

“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Aug. 14, Uptown. $45-$249

Sleeping With Sirens with Don Broco, Point North and Garzi, Aug. 14, The Truman. $32-$55

Polyphia with Unprocessed and Death Tour, Aug. 16, Granada. $22

The Devil Wears Prada with Stray From The Path and Dying Wish, Aug. 18, The Truman. $25-$44

Doobie, Aug. 18, Bottleneck. $20

Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin, Aug. 19, Azura Amphitheater. $29.89-$125

Northlane, Aug. 19, Bottleneck. $23

Eureka Strings and Whiskey Mash Band, Aug. 20, Black Box. $20

Tony Orlando, Aug. 20, Ameristar. $35-$50

Turnpike Troubadours, Aug. 20, Azura Amphitheater. $39.50

A Day to Remember with The Ghost Inside, Beartooth and Bad Omens, Aug. 21, Azura Amphitheater. $49.50-$65

Happy Together, Aug. 21, Kauffman Center. $29-$89

Sean Kingston, Aug. 21, Granada. $26

At the Gates with Municipal Waste and Enforced, Aug. 23, Granada. $35

The Dear Hunter, Aug. 23, Bottleneck. $23

Alicia Keys, Aug. 24, Starlight. $39.50-$249.50

Deicide, Aug. 24, Bottleneck. $27

Alan Jackson, Aug. 27, T-Mobile Center. $31.50-$151.50

Leanne Morgan, Aug. 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.75-$49.75

Jack White, Aug. 29, Starlight. $45-$115

The Kid Laroi, Aug. 31, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$50

September-December

The Driver Era, Sept. 1, The Truman. $35-$60

Idles, Sept. 2, The Truman. $30-$60

“Weird Al” Yankovic, Sept. 2, Kauffman Center. $49-$99

Roger Waters, Sept. 3, T-Mobile Center. $32-$384

Shinedown, Sept. 3, Azura Amphitheater .$29.50-$299.50

Band of Heathens with Dalton Domino, Sept. 7, Knuckleheads. $20

Judah & the Lion, Sept. 8, Uptown. $35-$69

Luke Bryan with Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny, Sept. 8, T-Mobile Center. $49.75-$149.75

The Guess Who, Sept. 9, Ameristar. $36.50-$280

Matute, Sept. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38-$153

Randy Rainbow, Sept. 9, Uptown. $49.50-$75

Throwback Throwdown featuring Sawyer Brown, Neal McCoy and Bellamy Brothers, Sept. 9, Azura Amphitheater. $19-$59

Twenty One Pilots, Sept. 9, T-Mobile Center. $35.50-$190

Wet Leg, Sept. 9, The Truman. $25-$44

Michael Bublé, Sept. 10, T-Mobile Center. $65-$165

Hanson, Sept. 10, Uptown. $39.50-$55

Bill Maher, Sept. 11, Uptown. $55-$125

Moonspell, Sept. 12, Granada. $25

Testament with Exodus and Death Angel, Sept. 13, The Truman. $35-$60

The National, Sept. 13, GrindersKC. $39.50-$84

American Aquarium, Sept. 15, Knuckleheads. $20

Gang of Youths, Sept. 17, Bottleneck. $25

Pavement, Sept. 20, Uptown. $49.50-$125

Built to Spill, Sept. 21, Granada. $29.50

The Gaslight Anthem with Tigers Jaw, Sept. 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50

Josh Turner, Sept. 23, Ameristar. $58-$195

My Name is Not Mom, Sept. 23, Uptown. $39.50-$79.50

Dinosaur Jr., Sept. 24, The Truman. $28

Shawn Mendes with Tate McRae, Sept. 26, T-Mobile Center. $39.50-$154.50

Apocalyptica, Sept. 27, Liberty Hall. $39.50-$75

Rodney Crowell, Sept. 27, Knuckleheads. $55

Keith Urban with Ingrid Andress, Sept. 29, T-Mobile Center. $29.50-$169.50

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors with The National Parks, Sept. 30, Knuckleheads. $30-$105

Iceage and Earth, Oct. 1, RecordBar. $25

Mother Mother, Oct. 3, Uptown. $55-$132

Toadies with Reverend Horton Heat and Frankie and The Witch Fingers, Oct. 4, Knuckleheads. $25-$30

Muna, Oct. 6, The Truman. $35-$60

Black Midi, Oct. 7, Granada. $25

Danger Bob with Cher UK and The Bubble Boys, Oct. 7, Liberty Hall. $20

Karol G with Agudelo888, Oct. 7, T-Mobile Center. $35.50-$175.50

Postmodern Jukebox, Oct. 8, Uptown. $35-$75

Slaughter and Riley’s LA Guns, Oct. 8, Ameristar. $32-$145

William Basinski, Oct. 8, Bottleneck. $25

Wolf Alice, Oct. 8, The Truman. $30-$50

Zach Williams, Oct. 9, Uptown. $24.25-$225

The Midnight with Nightly, Oct. 10, The Truman. $30-$55

Awolnation, Oct. 11, Uptown. $35

Lizzo with Latto, Oct. 14, T-Mobile Center. $39.50-$129.50

Sales, Oct. 14, Granada. $23

Carbon Leaf, Oct. 15, Knuckleheads. $22.50

St. Lucia, Oct. 19, The Truman. $27.50-$55

“The Price is Right” Live, Oct. 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$65

Here Come the Mummies, Oct. 28, Uptown. $25-$49.50

Marshall Tucker Band, Oct. 28, Ameristar. $40-$55

Kevin Morby with Coco, Nov. 3, Knuckleheads. $26.50-$43.50

Gloria Trevi, Nov. 5, T-Mobile Center. $50-$225

Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Nov. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$59.50

Daniel Howell, Nov. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$59.50

Crystal Gayle, Nov. 12, Ameristar. $35-$88

Steve Vai, Nov. 20, Uptown. $47-$99

Disney Princess: The Concert, Dec. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $29.50-$80

The Piano Guys, Dec. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $44.50-$84.50

“Jurassic World,” Dec. 9-11, T-Mobile Center. $17-$115

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Dec. 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$69.50

2023

Eric Johnson, March 8, Madrid. $35-$55

War, March 11, Ameristar. $45-$60

Rage Against The Machine, March 28, T-Mobile Center. $125-$578

Los Temerarios, April 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $49-$250

They Might Be Giants, May 16, The Truman. $27-$30

Eels, June 18, 2023, Liberty Hall. $30-$55

Matchbox Twenty, June 18, 2023, Starlight. $39.50-$129.50

Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com