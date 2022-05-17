Shows coming to Kansas City area: Carrie Underwood, Kendrick Lamar and Kevin Gates
On sale Friday, May 20
The Shins with Joseph, July 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.99-$69.99
Boz Scaggs with Robert Cray Band, Aug. 19, Kauffman Center. $29-$89
Kendrick Lamar with Baby Keem and Tanna Leone, Aug. 21, T-Mobile Center. $55-$175
Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse, Aug. 29, Azura Amphitheater. Ticket prices TBA.
Kevin Gates, Sept. 8, Azura Amphitheater. $49.50-$99.50
Sunny Day Real Estate, Sept. 13, Liberty Hall. $35-$75
Death Cab for Cutie with Low, Oct. 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45-$85
Noah Cyrus, Oct. 28, The Truman. $30-$55
Carrie Underwood with Jimmie Allen, Nov. 13, T-Mobile Center. $35.50-$121
“Wheel of Fortune” Live! Nov. 25, Kauffman Center. $39-$69
Just announced
Bobby Rush and Band, July 7, Knuckleheads. $20-$35
Scarface, July 22, The Truman. $30-$45
Upcoming
Why Don’t We with The Aces and JVKE, June 22, Starlight. On sale TBA.
Also on sale
CrankGameplays Presents: I Have To Do This Show, May 19, Folly. $37.50
Eli Paperboy Reed, May 19, Knuckleheads. $25
Jacob Collier, May 19, The Truman. $30
Nothing, nowhere with Poorstacy and more, May 19, Granada. $24
Robert Earl Keen, May 19, Uptown. $59-$69
Bluegrass In The Bottoms, May 20-21, GrindersKC. $80-$150
Brian Regan, May 20, Uptown. $45-$178
Gorilla Zoe with Stimulus, May 20, Corner Bar. $20-$60
William Clark Green, May 20, Knuckleheads. $29.50
Zach Bryan, May 20, Azura Amphitheater. $39.50-$129.50
Marca MP, May 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $59-$199
Southern Culture on the Skids, May 21, Knuckleheads. $20
Uz and Sharlitz Web, May 21, Aura. $20
Yallapalooza starring Jon Pardi, May 21, Azura Amphitheater. $45-$99
Jessie James Decker with Adam Doleac, May 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$79.50
Judy Collins and Madeleine Peyroux, May 22, Yardley Hall. $20-$85
Stand Atlantic, May 22, Bottleneck. $20
The Head and the Heart, May 24, Uptown. $45-$55
Limp Bizkit, May 24, Cable Dahmer Arena. $49.50-$79
Modest Mouse with The Cribs, May 24, GrindersKC. $45-$75
Todd Snider, May 24, Granada. $30-$40
Dying Fetus with Chelsea Grin, Bodysnatcher and more, May 25, Granada. $27.50
Starset with Red, Fame on Fire and Smash Into Pieces, May 25, The Truman. $30-$50
LTJ Bukem, May 27, Encore. $20-$25
Mewithoutyou, May 27, Granada. $30
Animal Collective with Spirit of the Beehive, May 28, The Truman. $38
Still Woozy, May 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50
Bastille, May 29, Uptown. $39.50-$75
Tyson Leslie’s Purple Jam 4, May 29, Knuckleheads. $25
Girl Ultra, May 31, Bottleneck. $20
Phoebe Bridgers, May 31, Starlight. $39.50-$69.50
Suffocation, May 31, Granada. $20
Tori Amos, May 31, Music Hall. $46-$86
June
AJR, June 1, Starlight. $29.50-$69.50
Dan Tyminski Band, June 2, Granada. $30-$45
Parker Milsap Band, June 3, Knuckleheads. $20
Small Black, June 3, RecordBar. $20
Wheeler Walker Jr., June 3, Uptown. $30-$75
Ambrosia, June 4, Ameristar. $32-$48
The Band Camino, June 4, The Truman. $29.50-$55
Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, June 4, Kauffman Center. $35-$139
Haim, June 4, Starlight. $39.50-$99.50
JJ Grey and Mofro, June 4, Knuckleheads. $37.50
Lord Huron, June 5, Starlight. $39.50-$75
The War on Drugs, June 5, GrindersKC. $36-$71
Jackson Browne, June 7, Music Hall. $50.50-$252
Slipknot with Cypress Hill and Ho99o9, June 7, Azura Amphitheater. $39.50-$99.50
The Wailers, June 7, Knuckleheads. $20
Brit Floyd, June 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45-$79.50
The Cactus Blossoms with Esther Rose, June 8, Knuckleheads. $20
Mike and the Moonpies with Sara Morgan, June 8, Knuckleheads. $20
Chelcie Lynn, June 9, Uptown. $29.50-$59.50
James McMurtry, June 9, Knuckleheads. $25
Peekaboo, June 9, Encore. $28
Pup with Oceanator, June 9, Granada. $25
Snarky Puppy, June 9, Kauffman Center. $29-$89
Wallows, June 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.50-$52
Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters and Los Lobos with McKinley James, June 10, Knuckleheads. $55
Failure, June 10, Granada. $25
Khiva, June 10, Encore. $20
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, June 10, Uptown. $35-$99
Tommy Tutone with The M80s and Yachtly Groove, June 10, Aztec. $30
Young Dro, June 11, 18th and Vine. $20-$50
Andy Grammar, June 11, The Truman. $30-$60
The Jayhawks, June 11, Knuckleheads. $35
Tech N9ne with Joey Cool, X-Raided and ¡Mayday!, June 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$40
Wheres the Plur with Justin Jay and Nikki Nair, June 11, Aura. $20
Kings Kaleidoscope, June 12, RecordBar. $25
Mitch Ryder, Peter Rivera, Michael “Supe” Granda and Larry Boyd, June 12, Knuckleheads. $35
Purity Ring, June 13, Granada. $26-$101
Rex Orange County, June 13, Starlight. $39.50-$69.50
Béla Fleck, June 14, Kauffman Center. $40.50-$100.50
Chris Tomlin with Hillsong United, June 14, T-Mobile Center. $20-$129.75
Lil Tracy with Brennan Savage, June 14, Granada. $25
REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy, June 14, Starlight. $44.50-$134.50
Bon Iver, June 15, Starlight Theatre. $30.50-$100.50
Origin, June 15, Bottleneck. $22
Chvrches, June 16, Uptown. $35-$40
Femi Kuti and The Positive Force, June 16, Granada. $25
On Stage with SIS, June 16, J. Rieger’s Electric Park. $25
Adventure Club, June 17, Uptown. $30-$75
Leonid & Friends, June 17, Ameristar. $35-$45
Lorrie Morgan and Pam Tillis, June 17, Legacy Park Amphitheater. $30-$40
Thrice and Bayside with Anxious, June 17, The Truman. $30-$60
Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga, June 18, T-Mobile Center. $49-$179
Carin Leon, June 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42-$142
Thank You Scientist, June 19, Bottleneck. $20
Chicago and Brian Wilson, June 20, Starlight. $36-$300
Fitz and The Tantrums with St. Paul and The Broken Bones, June 21, GrindersKC. $37-$80
Jeff Rosenstock, June 21, Bottleneck. $20
Jimmie Vaughan, June 21, Knuckleheads. $29.50-$45
“Cheer” Live, June 23, Cable Dahmer Arena. $29.95-$139.95
Cody Johnson, June 23, Azura Amphitheater. $44.50-$129.50
Saliva, June 23, Bottleneck. $25
Byrne and Kelly, June 24, Kansas City Irish Center. $35-$75
Kidd G and Chase Matthew, June 24, The Truman. $22-$44
Eddie Montgomery, June 25, Knuckleheads. $37.50
Glenn Miller Orchestra, June 25, Kauffman Center. $59.50-$79.50
Maria The Mexican, June 25, Aztec. $20
Sebastian Maniscalco, June 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42.75-$122.75
Spite, June 26, RecordBar. $20
Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin, June 28, T-Mobile Center. $41.50-$101.50
Barenaked Ladies with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket, June 29, Starlight. $25-$150
Dean Lewis, June 29, The Truman. $26-$55
Rings of Saturn, June 30, Bottleneck. $21
Third Eye Blind with Taking Back Sunday and Hockey Dad, June 30, Starlight. $29.50-$99.95
July
Bright Eyes, July 1, Uptown. $42-$47
Classic R&B Concert featuring Howard Hewett, Miki Howard and more, July 1, Music Hall. $61-$162
Aldous Harding, July 2, Granada. $22
Kenny Chesney, July 2, Arrowhead Stadium. $40-$455
Tab Benoit, July 2, Knuckleheads. $35-$50
Dirty Heads with Soja, July 3, GrindersKC. $49.50-$90
Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls, July 3, Liberty Hall. $32.50-$50
Rod Wave and Friends, July 3, T-Mobile Center. $49-$250
Todd Rundgren, July 3, Uptown. $39-$199
Brandi Carlile, July 6, Starlight. $29.50-$175
Chris Isaak and Lyle Lovett, July 7, Starlight. $35-$159.50
Strfkr with The Undercover Dream Lovers, and Das Kope, July 7, Granada. $27
Machine Gun Kelly with Avril Lavigne and Iann Dior, July 8, T-Mobile Center. $29.50-$129.50
Ozark Mountain Daredevils, July 8, Uptown. $25-$75
Warrant with Firehouse, July 8, Legacy Park Amphitheater. $30-$40
Memphis May Fire with From Ashes To New, Rain City Drive and Wolves at the Gate, July 9, The Truman. $22-$44
Halestorm with The Pretty Reckless, The Warning and Lilith Czar, July 10, Starlight. $29.50-$99.50
Josh A with Justin Stone, July 10, Bottleneck. $24-$70
Mandy Moore, July 10, Uptown. $29.50-$162
Earth, Wind & Fire, July 12, Starlight. $30.50-$150.50
Big Gigantic with Inzo, Young Franco and Covex, July 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $23.50-$38
Oak Ridge Boys, July 15, Ameristar. $40-$55
Drive-By Truckers, July 16, Knuckleheads. $27
G-Rex, July 16, Aura. $20
Kansas, July 16, Azura Amphitheater. $39.50-$129.50
Spose, July 16, MiniBar. $20
Kurtis Conner, July 17, Uptown. $40-$132
Mary Chapin Carpenter, July 17, Liberty Hall. $35-$251
Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, July 19, Kauffman Stadium. $49.50-$945
Motion City Soundtrack, July 19, Granada. $34.50
The Abrams, July 20, Knuckleheads. $20
Celeste Barber, July 20, Uptown. $54.50-$137
Maren Morris, July 21, Starlight. $29.75-$99.75
Sheryl Crow, July 21, GrindersKC. $75-$99
Josh Groban, July 22, Starlight. $35-$199.50
John Mulaney, July 23, Starlight. $39.50-$149.50
Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass featuring The Hillbenders, July 23, Knuckleheads. $27.50-$47.50
Shooting Star with Missouri, July 23, Kearney Amphitheater. $20
Taylor Fest, July 23, Uptown. $20
Boy Harsher, July 25, RecordBar. $20
King Princess with Dora Jar, July 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$49.50
Mike. with Skeez, July 26, The Truman. $40-$70
SoMo, July 26, Bottleneck. $25
Deana Carter, July 27, Knuckleheads. $35-$55
Little Feat, July 27, Uptown. $39-$264
Coin, July 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50
Kidz Bop Live, July 29, Starlight. $29.50-$69
Quiet Riot, July 29, Ameristar. $32-$120
Steve Earle & The Dukes, July 29, Knuckleheads. $37.50-$57.50
Big Time Rush, July 30, T-Mobile Center. $29.95-$299.95
Celebration of Life Concert for Kris Schnebelen of Trampled Under Foot with Nick Schnebelen, Danielle Nicole and more, July 30, Knuckleheads. $25-$40
Delta Heavy with Bensley, July 30, Aura. $20
George Strait with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town, July 30, Arrowhead Stadium. $225-$2,256.25
Tiny Moving Parts, July 30, Granada. $22
August
Goo Goo Dolls, Aug. 1, Starlight. $18.75-$249.50
Anthrax and Black Label Society with Hatebreed, Aug. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45-$85
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Aug. 2, Uptown. $29-$125
G. Love, Aug. 3, RecordBar. $20
Breakaway Music Festival, Aug. 5-6, Azura Amphitheater. $99-$909
The Dead South, Aug. 5, GrindersKC. $25-$75
Flatland Cavalry, Aug. 5, The Truman. $29-$44
OneRepublic with Needtobreathe, Aug. 5, Starlight. $39.50-$149.50
Summer Jam featuring Bob Jovi, Ridin’ the Storm Out and more, Aug. 5, Knuckleheads. $20
Bonnie Raitt with Mavis Staples, Aug. 6, Starlight. $30.50-$100.50
Innovation Festival featuring Black Pumas, Aug. 6, Crown Center Square. $25
Ted Nugent, Aug. 6, Ameristar. $60-$240
David Gray, Aug. 7, Starlight. $45-$125
Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow, Aug. 7, Granada. $21
Here and There Festival featuring Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus and Quinn Christopherson, Aug. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $40.50-$60.50
Thundercat, Aug. 8, GrindersKC. $35-$75
Tim Heidecker, Aug. 8, The Truman. $49.50
Father John Misty with Suki Waterhouse, Aug. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.99-$59.99
Imagine Dragons, Aug. 9, T-Mobile Center. $45.50-$155
Murder by Death and Amigo the Devil, Aug. 9, Lemonade Park. $32
Sleigh Bells, Aug. 10, The Truman. $30-$60
Spider Gang, Aug. 11, Bottleneck. $25
Goatwhore, Aug. 12, Granada. $20
Incubus with Sublime with Rome, Aug. 12, Azura Amphitheater. $30.50-$250.50
Michael Franti & Spearhead, Aug. 12, GrindersKC. $35-$75
Santa Fe Klan, Aug. 12, Uptown. $59.50-$85
Big Bub and Tony Terry, Aug. 13, Gem. $65-$100
Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Aug. 13, Knuckleheads. $20
The Decemberists, Aug. 13, GrindersKC. $35-$99
The Lumineers with Gregory Alan Isakov, Aug. 13, T-Mobile Center. $49-$89
Melissa Etheridge, Aug. 14, Liberty Hall. $69-$199
“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Aug. 14, Uptown. $45-$249
Sleeping With Sirens with Don Broco, Point North and Garzi, Aug. 14, The Truman. $32-$55
Polyphia with Unprocessed and Death Tour, Aug. 16, Granada. $22
The Devil Wears Prada with Stray From The Path and Dying Wish, Aug. 18, The Truman. $25-$44
Doobie, Aug. 18, Bottleneck. $20
Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin, Aug. 19, Azura Amphitheater. $29.89-$125
Northlane, Aug. 19, Bottleneck. $23
Eureka Strings and Whiskey Mash Band, Aug. 20, Black Box. $20
Tony Orlando, Aug. 20, Ameristar. $35-$50
Turnpike Troubadours, Aug. 20, Azura Amphitheater. $39.50
A Day to Remember with The Ghost Inside, Beartooth and Bad Omens, Aug. 21, Azura Amphitheater. $49.50-$65
Happy Together, Aug. 21, Kauffman Center. $29-$89
Sean Kingston, Aug. 21, Granada. $26
At the Gates with Municipal Waste and Enforced, Aug. 23, Granada. $35
The Dear Hunter, Aug. 23, Bottleneck. $23
Alicia Keys, Aug. 24, Starlight. $39.50-$249.50
Deicide, Aug. 24, Bottleneck. $27
Alan Jackson, Aug. 27, T-Mobile Center. $31.50-$151.50
Leanne Morgan, Aug. 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.75-$49.75
Jack White, Aug. 29, Starlight. $45-$115
The Kid Laroi, Aug. 31, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$50
September-December
The Driver Era, Sept. 1, The Truman. $35-$60
Idles, Sept. 2, The Truman. $30-$60
“Weird Al” Yankovic, Sept. 2, Kauffman Center. $49-$99
Roger Waters, Sept. 3, T-Mobile Center. $32-$384
Shinedown, Sept. 3, Azura Amphitheater .$29.50-$299.50
Band of Heathens with Dalton Domino, Sept. 7, Knuckleheads. $20
Judah & the Lion, Sept. 8, Uptown. $35-$69
Luke Bryan with Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny, Sept. 8, T-Mobile Center. $49.75-$149.75
The Guess Who, Sept. 9, Ameristar. $36.50-$280
Matute, Sept. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38-$153
Randy Rainbow, Sept. 9, Uptown. $49.50-$75
Throwback Throwdown featuring Sawyer Brown, Neal McCoy and Bellamy Brothers, Sept. 9, Azura Amphitheater. $19-$59
Twenty One Pilots, Sept. 9, T-Mobile Center. $35.50-$190
Wet Leg, Sept. 9, The Truman. $25-$44
Michael Bublé, Sept. 10, T-Mobile Center. $65-$165
Hanson, Sept. 10, Uptown. $39.50-$55
Bill Maher, Sept. 11, Uptown. $55-$125
Moonspell, Sept. 12, Granada. $25
Testament with Exodus and Death Angel, Sept. 13, The Truman. $35-$60
The National, Sept. 13, GrindersKC. $39.50-$84
American Aquarium, Sept. 15, Knuckleheads. $20
Gang of Youths, Sept. 17, Bottleneck. $25
Pavement, Sept. 20, Uptown. $49.50-$125
Built to Spill, Sept. 21, Granada. $29.50
The Gaslight Anthem with Tigers Jaw, Sept. 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50
Josh Turner, Sept. 23, Ameristar. $58-$195
My Name is Not Mom, Sept. 23, Uptown. $39.50-$79.50
Dinosaur Jr., Sept. 24, The Truman. $28
Shawn Mendes with Tate McRae, Sept. 26, T-Mobile Center. $39.50-$154.50
Apocalyptica, Sept. 27, Liberty Hall. $39.50-$75
Rodney Crowell, Sept. 27, Knuckleheads. $55
Keith Urban with Ingrid Andress, Sept. 29, T-Mobile Center. $29.50-$169.50
Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors with The National Parks, Sept. 30, Knuckleheads. $30-$105
Iceage and Earth, Oct. 1, RecordBar. $25
Mother Mother, Oct. 3, Uptown. $55-$132
Toadies with Reverend Horton Heat and Frankie and The Witch Fingers, Oct. 4, Knuckleheads. $25-$30
Muna, Oct. 6, The Truman. $35-$60
Black Midi, Oct. 7, Granada. $25
Danger Bob with Cher UK and The Bubble Boys, Oct. 7, Liberty Hall. $20
Karol G with Agudelo888, Oct. 7, T-Mobile Center. $35.50-$175.50
Postmodern Jukebox, Oct. 8, Uptown. $35-$75
Slaughter and Riley’s LA Guns, Oct. 8, Ameristar. $32-$145
William Basinski, Oct. 8, Bottleneck. $25
Wolf Alice, Oct. 8, The Truman. $30-$50
Zach Williams, Oct. 9, Uptown. $24.25-$225
The Midnight with Nightly, Oct. 10, The Truman. $30-$55
Awolnation, Oct. 11, Uptown. $35
Lizzo with Latto, Oct. 14, T-Mobile Center. $39.50-$129.50
Sales, Oct. 14, Granada. $23
Carbon Leaf, Oct. 15, Knuckleheads. $22.50
St. Lucia, Oct. 19, The Truman. $27.50-$55
“The Price is Right” Live, Oct. 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$65
Here Come the Mummies, Oct. 28, Uptown. $25-$49.50
Marshall Tucker Band, Oct. 28, Ameristar. $40-$55
Kevin Morby with Coco, Nov. 3, Knuckleheads. $26.50-$43.50
Gloria Trevi, Nov. 5, T-Mobile Center. $50-$225
Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Nov. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$59.50
Daniel Howell, Nov. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$59.50
Crystal Gayle, Nov. 12, Ameristar. $35-$88
Steve Vai, Nov. 20, Uptown. $47-$99
Disney Princess: The Concert, Dec. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $29.50-$80
The Piano Guys, Dec. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $44.50-$84.50
“Jurassic World,” Dec. 9-11, T-Mobile Center. $17-$115
Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Dec. 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$69.50
2023
Eric Johnson, March 8, Madrid. $35-$55
War, March 11, Ameristar. $45-$60
Rage Against The Machine, March 28, T-Mobile Center. $125-$578
Los Temerarios, April 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $49-$250
They Might Be Giants, May 16, The Truman. $27-$30
Eels, June 18, 2023, Liberty Hall. $30-$55
Matchbox Twenty, June 18, 2023, Starlight. $39.50-$129.50
Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com
Comments / 1