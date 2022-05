Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The third day of Allison Decker’s 1st Degree Murder trial began with special agent Matthew Burns of the Iowa DCI, who was assigned to the murder investigation after the body of Angel Bastman was found in the basement of her Lake Park home in December of 2020. Burns testified the investigation began when a third party – Josh Montano – entered the wrong home when he was looking for Bastman’s residence.

