ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China just saw a record bond sell-off. Now its main trading platform isn't publishing foreign debt trades, report says.

By Phil Rosen
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q6Ryp_0fh8QNCH00
  • China's main bond trading platform for foreign investors stopped publishing data on May 11, Bloomberg reports.
  • The move follows a recent sell-off in the Chinese debt markets.
  • BlackRock last week forecasted a "rapidly worsening" outlook for the world's second-largest economy.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

New pictures show China’s ‘supercarrier’ weeks from launch as US warns Beijing could seize Taiwan by 2030

CHINA'S biggest ever high-tech aircraft carrier will be launched in just a matter of weeks, amid fears Beijing is stepping up its plans to invade its neighbour Taiwan. The launch of the Chinese navy's enormous Type 003 supercarrier, which weighs 90,000 tonnes and is longer than nine blue whales, has been delayed by the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai.
MILITARY
dailyhodl.com

Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Warns ‘Everything Bust’ Is Coming, Says Gold, Silver and Bitcoin Will Far Outperform US Dollar

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki believes the US may be spiraling toward another crash and a great depression. According to Kiyosaki, the world’s mounting debts and the geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine could jumpstart a major economic downturn. “EVERYTHING BUBBLE turning into EVERYTHING BUST. Could this...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Debt#Bloomberg#Chinese
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

Tesla made workers sleep inside its Shanghai gigafactory to keep production going. Now it’s cutting their shifts

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, as Shanghai’s citywide COVID lockdown showed no signs of abating, local authorities gave Tesla the green light to restart operations at its Shanghai gigafactory under a “closed-loop” system, where workers live on-site and avoid contact with those outside to avoid any COVID-related disruptions.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Fear spreads through Chinese city as sky turns blood red

Video from the Chinese port-city of Zhoushan neighbouring Shanghai shows the sky turned blood-red under thick layers of fog. Panic could be heard in the voices of the residents as they recorded the discoloured horizon, stirring apocalyptic fears. The crimson sky was most prominent by the port, prompting worries that...
CHINA
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

61K+
Followers
11K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy