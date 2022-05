Wilhelmina Holder’s brand was education. She made her mark as an advocate for public education students, particularly those in urban school districts. “When a school principal saw Mrs. Holder coming into the school with a parent who had a complaint that had been ignored or mishandled, they had to change their tune. She was loved and respected for her wit, loving kindness, and fearlessness as a true fighter for justice for the people of Newark,” said Junius Williams.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO