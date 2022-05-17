Bomb Threat Targeting Baltimore JCC Deemed Unfounded: Report

Star of David Symbol Photo Credit: hurk from Pixabay

A bomb threat targeting the Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore over the weekend turned out to be unfounded, CBS reports.

A full sweep of the Owings Mills and Park Heights campus was conducted by police, who determined there was no evidence of a bomb in the buildings, and deemed the threat non-credible, the outlet said.

Targeted threats toward Jewish communities have been on the rise in recent years.

In 2018, a man was convicted of making over 2000 bomb threats to the Jewish community, according to NPR. In March of 2022, there were at least 18 reported bomb threats against the Jewish community, says The Jerusalem Post.

People who hear or see evidence of threats are asked to contact local police as soon as possible.

