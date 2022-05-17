ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Bomb Threat Targeting Baltimore JCC Deemed Unfounded: Report

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2euFnY_0fh8PYcp00
Star of David Symbol Photo Credit: hurk from Pixabay

A bomb threat targeting the Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore over the weekend turned out to be unfounded, CBS reports.

A full sweep of the Owings Mills and Park Heights campus was conducted by police, who determined there was no evidence of a bomb in the buildings, and deemed the threat non-credible, the outlet said.

Targeted threats toward Jewish communities have been on the rise in recent years.

In 2018, a man was convicted of making over 2000 bomb threats to the Jewish community, according to NPR. In March of 2022, there were at least 18 reported bomb threats against the Jewish community, says The Jerusalem Post.

People who hear or see evidence of threats are asked to contact local police as soon as possible.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

1 Killed In Southeast DC Triple Shooting: Police

One person has died in a triple shooting in Southeast Washington DC, authorities said.David Christian Spencer Jr, 41, was the sole fatality of the shooting that occurred in the 1500 block fo V Street, Southeast just before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, Metropolitan Police said. The other two victi…
SOUTHEAST, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Owings Mills, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

1 Hurt In Reading Shooting, Police Say

A man was hurt in a shooting in Reading Monday, May 16, authorities said. Responding officers found a 34-year-old gunshot victim inside a home on the 300 block of North 9th Street around 1:10 p.m., Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said in a Thursday, May 19 press release. He went...
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Megabus Overturns On I-95 In Maryland

A bus carrying 47 people overturned on Interstate 95, sending 15 to the hospital in Maryland early Sunday, May 22, Baltimore County Fire officials said.The crash occurred on the southbound side between Brashaw and Raphel roads in White Marsh.This is a developing story. Check back for more.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threats#Jcc#Cbs#Jewish#Npr#The Jerusalem Post
Daily Voice

Homicide Suspect ID'd In Killing Of PA Pregnant Mom: Police

A 32-year-old pregnant mom was murdered in her home in central Pennsylvania and police are searching for a man they've identified as their prime suspect. Tamarra Deloache, 32, of York, was found dead in her home in the first block of North State Street at midnight on Wednesday, May 18, according to the county coroner's office.
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Upper Marlboro Shooting: Sheriff

A man accused of shooting at two people in District Heights last April was arrested this week on multiple assault-related charges in Upper Marlboro, authorities say. Derrell Marcel Brown allegedly shot at two victims who were able to flee the scene without injury on the 6800 block of Atwood Street on Friday, April 29, according to the Prince George's County Police.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

$50K Reward Offered In Montgomery County Farm Vandal Investigation: Police

A Damascus farm owner is offering a massive $50,000 reward after his farm was vandalized and contaminated in April 2021, authorities say. A suspect was seen driving onto a storage area where they climbed on top of a tanker truck and contaminated liquid fertilizer with herbicide at the farm on Long Corner Road the night of Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Montgomery County Officials say.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Homeowner Startled Awake By Gunfire In Dumfries: Police

A homeowner in Dumfries was startled awake after hearing gunshots early Wednesday morning, May 18, but they were shocked to learn their house may have been the target. A Sedgewick Place homeowner said they heard gunshots at about 4 a.m. and later noticed a bullet had broken one of their windows, Pr…
DUMFRIES, VA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
276K+
Followers
43K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy