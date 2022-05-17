ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Two candidates in Kanawha County file for recount in Primary Election

By Erin Noon
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JVmh7_0fh8PU5v00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Primary election canvassing for Kanawha County continues Tuesday, but some candidates are asking for a recount.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

Some very close races have prompted two candidates to file for a recount. It came down to just one vote for incumbent Ward 8 councilman Robert Sheets. A canvass on Monday found businesswoman Kathy Rubio held on to the win. Commissioner Ben Salango says there were only five eligible ballots to be counted, stating three of the ballots were actually cast by poll workers who lived in Ward 11, making them ineligible under West Virginia law to vote for a candidate in Ward 8.

The fourth ballot didn’t vote for the city council race, and the fifth ballot didn’t vote for Mr. sheets or Ms. Rubio. But sheets says he’s still counting on three of those ballots:

“Canvas said we’re out one vote. But there were 3 provisional ballots that were…well they weren’t tossed out. They were counted, but not the 8th ward votes.”

Salango says Sheets has a right to a recount. “The result between Mr. Sheets and Ms. Rubio did not change; she still prevailed by one vote. Now, he’s entitled to a recount, certainly, we’ll honor that request and as soon as all the paperwork is filed, we’ll get on it,” says Salango.

The other candidate requesting a recount is Charleston City Council at large candidate Corey Zinn. He was originally out of a spot in the November election by 19 votes, but after a canvas yesterday, that number has dropped to 28 votes. Zinn argues everyone has a right to a recount.

“One vote for Robert Sheets, 28 for me. And out of tens of thousands of voters and we want to verify that these results are in fact accurate because when was the last time we actually have done a recount?”

The way the recounts work is the candidates will have to pay a fee and then decide whether they want the recount by hand or machine and then get the final results. The process can take up to two weeks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

Misplaced ballots counted in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — On Wednesday, the Cabell County Board of Commissioners held an emergency meeting with the Board of Canvassers after finding more than 50 misplaced ballots. There were a couple of races that were close on those unofficial primary results, but those misplaced votes didn’t change any of the outcomes. It all […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia DHHR: Assessment should flip balance to workers

As officials in Charleston begin the work of determining which of the two firms submitting bids will be granted the opportunity to complete a “top-to-bottom” assessment of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, they face a great deal of pressure to get this one right. There is no room for cutting corners in fixing the bloated and broken agency on which so many Mountain State residents rely. But there must be no increase in the size of King Bureaucracy’s court, either.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Elections
County
Kanawha County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Kanawha County, WV
Government
Charleston, WV
Government
WOWK 13 News

Final beams lifted on span of Nitro-St. Albans Bridge

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Contractors are lifting the final sections of steel into place for the new span of the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge on Interstate 64 Friday afternoon. It’s been a long time coming: the bridge is part of a massive construction project to widen I-64 to six lanes from Nitro to the US 35 […]
NITRO, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#News Daily Newsletter#Charleston City Council
Metro News

Former Logan County utility clerk sentenced after taking utility deposits

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former utility clerk for a Logan County town has been sentenced after previously admitting to stealing utility deposits. Sherry Sansom, 51, of Accoville previously entered a guilty plea related to falsifying accounts. She took thousands of dollars in utility deposits without depositing the funds in the bank account for the town of Man.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Pool openings in the Tri-State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The weather is heating up as Memorial Day weekend and the Summer season approach! WOWK 13 News is compiling a list of opening dates and operating hours for pools throughout the Tri-State. We will continue to update this list as we learn more dates and operating hours. If you know of […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WVNS

Raleigh County businesses gather at Tamarack

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local businesses in Raleigh County got the opportunity to show off what they have to offer. The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce kicked off its annual Business Show on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Tamarack.  Michelle Rotellini, the President of the Chamber, said it is a perfect way to network with businesses […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
cannin.com

Trulieve Opens Two Medical Cannabis Dispensaries in West Virginia

Trulieve Opens Two Medical Cannabis Dispensaries in West Virginia. Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the grand opening of its third and fourth medical dispensaries in West Virginia. Located at 4701 MacCorkle Ave. SW in South Charleston and 152 Park Shopping Center in Parkersburg, both dispensaries will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Former Man utility clerk falsified accounts, will pay $166k in restitution

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A former utility clerk for the town of Man, West Virginia was sentenced on Wednesday for stealing over six figures from utility deposits. A press release from the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office says that 51-year-old Sherry Sansom, of Accoville, failed to deposit the utility deposits she collected into the town of Man’s […]
MAN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Jackson County woman steals Social Security benefits

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Jackson County woman pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining Social Security benefits. According to court documents, Monique Ann Casto, of Kenna, unlawfully collected $41,166 in Social Security Survivor’s Insurance Benefits payments. These payments were collected on behalf of a minor child after losing custody of that child. Casto began receiving the […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy