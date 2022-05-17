ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Durango Herald: DeSantis the problem, not math textbooks

By Durango Herald editorial board
coloradopolitics.com
 4 days ago

When thinking about what’s dangerous in Florida – gators, hurricanes, very old people with driver’s licenses – we would not have listed math textbooks. Yet, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education rejected 54 of 132 textbooks – 26 for “prohibited topics” – and revealed examples of social-emotional learning...

www.coloradopolitics.com

Comments / 0

Related
coloradopolitics.com

OUT WEST ROUNDUP | Early voting starts in New Mexico primaries

SANTA FE — Early voting started on May 10 across New Mexico ahead of the June 7 primary Election Day to determine the Republican nominee for governor and Democratic nominees for attorney general and other statewide offices. Election officials began mailing absentee ballots to local voters and county clerk's...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
coloradopolitics.com

SESSION 2022: Polis asked and received

Gov. Jared Polis vowed at the beginning of the year to “use every single tool" at the state's disposal to lift the economic burden on Coloradans amidst record-breaking inflation. Viewed through the lens of his office and from the perspective of his allies, he delivered. The governor's critics, however,...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

2022 SESSION: CONFRONTING CRISES | Actions of the 2022 General Assembly

2022 offered legislators the first real opportunity to set an ambitious agenda after two years of limping through the global pandemic, but Colorado's emergence out of the COVID-19 crisis also unleashed a torrent of challenges. There were many familiar problems, such as housing, behavioral health and wildfires, as well as new ones, notably soaring inflation and a spiraling fentanyl crisis that became the focal point of an arduous 120 days of session.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
coloradopolitics.com

2022 SESSION: Quotes that told the story

The Colorado General Assembly's 2022 legislative session was often defined by the personalities leading the debate on some of the top issues facing the state. Here are some of the memorable quotes from the session. “We must double down on our promise to help every business and family succeed. That...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

A LOOK BACK | Dems say media biased toward GOP mayor candidate

Thirty-Five Years Ago This Week: Colorado Democratic Party Chairman Buie Seawell told The Colorado Statesman that he was unnerved by the media’s over-the-top glee in supporting the Republican’s candidate for Denver mayor, Don Bain. Floyd Ciruli, a former chair of the state’s Democratic apparatus, echoed Seawell, arguing that...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
coloradopolitics.com

Labor-led coalition doubles down on poll that sparked outrage in Democratic legislative primary

A coalition of labor unions said this week that a poll it fielded in a Democratic legislative primary in Denver wasn't meant to inflame racial bias after another group of union leaders cried foul, accusing the poll's sponsors of using the survey to launch "overtly racist and outrageously false attacks" on one of the candidates running in Colorado's June primary.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

2022 SESSION: Who's got the juice?

After 120 days of session, some, inevitably, made gains, while others – not so much. Speaker Alec Garnett, D-Denver: In a January interview with Colorado Politics, Garnett said he focuses every year on one big thing. "Sometimes, I don't know [what it will be], but it always seems to find me," he said. That one big thing this year is fentanyl. Garnett dug deep and marshaled the resources – and patience – to get House Bill 1326 to the finish line, including through hours of some of the most emotional testimony ever heard in the state Capitol. He wrangled with law enforcement and district attorneys over the bill's most contentious provisions, mostly dealing with simple possession, and played defense to ensure the coalition he helped to put together didn't fracture. Garnett walked a tightrope of sorts between the wishes of the harm reduction community, which sees re-felonizing possession of 1 to 4 grams of fentanyl is the wrong approach, and the law enforcement community, which sought a tougher approach to combating the crisis.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

2022 SESSION: The images that define the Colorado General Assembly

Gov. Jared Polis is greeted by President of the Senate Leroy Garcia before delivering his State of the State address on Jan. 13 at the state Capitol. Polis would go on to outline an ambitious agenda to lift the economic burden on Coloradans, keep them safe from violence and signal the start of the campaign to pass what would become the state's most expensive spending plan to date.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textbooks#Pure Mathematics#Durango Herald
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Michael Bennet's proposal would create a digital 'Big Brother'

People across the political spectrum have serious beefs with social media giants like Facebook and Twitter. But Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet’s proposal to police them with a new federal bureaucracy is bound to backfire. Bennet introduced a bill in the U.S. Senate last week to create a Federal Digital...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

WATCH: COLORADO POLITICKING | Fentanyl, abortion and more from a busy legislative session

This week on Colorado Politicking, managing editor Luige Del Puerto and reporters Marianne Goodland, Hannah Metzger, Seth Klamann join host Pat Poblete for a special end-of-session episode recapping everything that happened during the Colorado General Assembly's 2022 legislative session. Read previous coverage on our stories here:. To see previous episodes,...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
coloradopolitics.com

GOP congressional candidate Erik Aadland endorsed by former US Senate candidates

Three of the Colorado Republicans who unsuccessfully sought this year's U.S. Senate nomination formally endorsed congressional candidate Erik Aadland on Thursday, calling the West Point graduate the Republicans' best chance to win the open 7th District seat. Aadland, who jumped from the U.S. Senate race to the congressional primary in...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado's snowstorm on Friday, Saturday will help – but it's not good news for farmers, experts say

The snowstorm forecast to hit most of Colorado Friday and Saturday could improve soil moisture, reservoir levels and stream flows. But it isn't expected to reach the parts of the state that need it most, and it's not really good news for farmers, either, according to presentations Thursday to the state's Water Availability Task Force.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy