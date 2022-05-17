ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs C Creed Humphrey lands on PFF's top 25 players under 25 list for 2022

By Charles Goldman
 3 days ago
Pro Football Focus’ annual list naming their top 25 NFL players under 25 has been released.

The 2022 edition of the list features Chiefs C Creed Humphrey as one of the top players in the NFL under the age of 25, listed at No. 16. Humphrey dominated his rookie campaign, posting a season that had him ranked as the best at his position in the analytics world. He also earned a grade that ranked him among the top-5 offensive linemen in the league regardless of position.

Here is what PFF’s Trevor Sikkema had to say about the second-year sensation out of Oklahoma:

Humphrey’s rookie campaign was sensational. He played the most snaps of any rookie offensive lineman (1,184) and notched the best grade, too (91.4). In fact, his elite overall grade was fourth-highest for all offensive linemen and first among all centers. He and fellow rookie Trey Smith were a big reason the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive line was as improved as it was in 2021.

Humphrey will be 23 years old to start the 2022 NFL season. With another great season under his belt, he could find himself on this list again next season too. The Chiefs didn’t have a single player on this list entering the 2021 NFL season, but after a 2022 NFL draft class loaded with young talent, look for more players from Kansas City to land on this list in 2023.

The Chiefs have had a great history of success with players who previously made this list such as Chris Jones, Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes. Let’s hope that Humphrey follows in their footsteps.

