MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With Memorial Day weekend just a week away, those in Myrtle Beach are preparing for the unofficial start of summer. The Myrtle Beach Police Department is already getting the word out to residents and businesses to be aware of the weekend’s traffic plan, which will see Ocean Boulevard only be a one-way road for non-emergency vehicles, among other changes.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO