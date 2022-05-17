ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond Police searching for armed robbery suspect

By Tannock Blair
 4 days ago

(Courtesy of Richmond Police Department)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery that took place on Wednesday, April 13.

At around 2:00 p.m., Richmond police officers responded to the 1200 block of St. John Street after reports of an armed robbery that had just occurred.

Upon their arrival, officers learned that the victim was robbed of his firearm and the suspect had run away on foot.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot 8-inch tall Black male with short dreads that stick up. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt and a black coat.

Anyone with information related to this crime or the wanted suspect is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit your tip through the P3 Tips mobile app .

