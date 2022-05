JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jacksonville State University football offensive coordinator Calvin Magee died on Friday. He was 59 years old. Magee had signed on to coach the Gamecocks in December to team up with head coach Rich Rodriguez once again. The two had previously worked together in tandem at three other schools in Michigan, West Virginia, and Arizona. Magee also coached tight ends at Ole Miss while Rodriguez was the offensive coordinator.

