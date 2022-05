JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jasper County residents are now in the loop when it comes to the sheriff’s department. The department recently debuted its brand-new app. “It’s been in the making for about two or three months,” said Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson. “It’s called the sheriff’s app, and in the app, it has different tags, or whatever you want to call it, where you can go and see what’s going on in our county.”

JASPER COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO