Kellyanne Conway has revealed that Ivanka Trump gave her the numbers of marriage therapists as her husband attacked and insulted her boss Donald Trump on Twitter.The one-term president’s 2016 campaign manager and White House adviser opens up about her marital woes in her new book in which she also writes that former first lady Melania Trump was supportive of her during difficult periods.Ms Conway says that Ivanka offered her help and “empathy” as George Conway publicly derided Mr Trump on the social media platform.“A week after that conversation, and based on my stated openness to the idea, Ivanka came into...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO