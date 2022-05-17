San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies odds, picks and predictions

The San Francisco Giants (21-14) are on the road to face the Colorado Rockies (17-18) Tuesday for the second game of their 3-game series. First pitch is set for 8:40 p.m. ET at Coors Field. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Giants vs. Rockies odds with MLB picks and predictions.

The Giants lead the season series 4-0.

San Francisco won the series opener 7-6 Monday. The win snapped a short 2-game losing skid, but the Giants have won 7 of their last 9 games.

The Rockies are 1-3 so far on their current homestand. They have lost 7 of their last 8 outings.

Giants at Rockies projected starters

RHP Alex Cobb vs. RHP Chad Kuhl

Cobb (2-1, 3.98 ERA) makes his 6th start. He has a 1.38 WHIP, 3.5 BB/9 and 12.4 K/9 through 20 1/3 IP.

Won 7-1 and picked up the victory after 1 run on 3 hits in 5 1/3 innings against these Rockies Wednesday.

Is making only his 2nd road start of the season.

Kuhl (3-1, 2.88 ERA) makes his 7th start. He has a 1.02 WHIP, 3.1 BB/9 and 7.9 K/9 through 34 1/3 IP.

Took the loss opposite Cobb Wednesday as he allowed 5 runs on 7 hits and 3 walks in 4 2/3 innings in his worst start of the season.

Has allowed 1 or fewer runs in 4 of his 6 starts.

Giants at Rockies odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:48 a.m. ET.

Money line (ML) : Giants -160 (bet $160 to win $100) | Rockies +130 (bet $100 to win $130)

: Giants -160 (bet $160 to win $100) | Rockies +130 (bet $100 to win $130) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Giants -1.5 (-103) | Rockies +1.5 (-117)

: Giants -1.5 (-103) | Rockies +1.5 (-117) Over/Under (O/U): 10.5 (O: -130 | U: +105)

Giants at Rockies picks and predictions

Prediction

Rockies 6, Giants 4

The Giants snapped a 2-game skid with a 7-6 win Monday. They have won 7 of their last 9 games but are 2-4 in their last 6 road games. They are 10-7 on the road.

Cobb lost his only start on the road this season.

The Rockies lost their first home series all season when they dropped 2 of 3 games to the Kansas City Royals over the weekend and, with their loss Monday, have uncharacteristically lost 3 of their last 4 home outings.

They are tied with the 3rd-most home wins in baseball with 12.

Expect a bounceback game, especially with Kuhl pitching, who has allowed 1 or 0 runs in 4 of his 6 starts this season.

Take ROCKIES (+130).

The Giants are 17-18 ATS this season, although they are 10-7 ATS on the road. They are 14-14 ATS as favorites.

The Rockies are 5-2 ATS as home underdogs.

My favorite wager is the money line for the payout, but taking the Rockies to cover gives you some room for error at a decent price.

Take ROCKIES +1.5 (-117).

All 4 games of the Rockies’ current homestand have had more than 10 runs. In their last homestand, 4 of 6 games had 10 or more runs, the previous homestand saw 4 of 7 games exceed that number but just 1 of 3 contests in their opening home series.

However, none of Kuhl’s starts this season have had more than 10 runs.

Take UNDER 10.5 (+105).

