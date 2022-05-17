ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The SEC just charged a US subsidiary of investment giant Allianz in a multibillion dollar fraud scheme that targeted pensions and other investors

By Brian Evans
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wl9eU_0fh8M45D00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3isOrR_0fh8M45D00
Securities and Exchange Commission

Getty Images

  • A subsidiary of Allianz agreed to pay $6 billion and pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and misleading investors.
  • The Justice Department brought charges against Allianz Global Investors US for the March 2020 scheme.
  • The Securities and Exchange Commission also sued three men and accused them of securities fraud.

Allianz Global Investors US, an arm of parent company Allianz, agreed to pay $6 billion and pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and misleading investors, federal authorities announced Tuesday.

As part of an agreement with federal prosecutors in New York, Allianz Global Investors U.S. pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud and admitted it lacked the necessary oversight and communication channels for several private investment ventures.

The Justice Department also charged three former portfolio manager of Allianz Global Investors US. Two of the three have pleaded guilty.

The Securities and Exchange Commission also charged Allianz Global Investors US and the three men, accusing them of civil securities fraud.

Allianz said the misconduct the Justice Department outlined was by individuals no longer at the company, adding that the investigation didn't point to other units of Allianz.

A co-counsel for Greg Tournant, who is one of the fund managers charged, said the government has unfairly targeted him and that its claims have no merit.

"The losses resulting from these market events were suffered by sophisticated institutional investors – including Greg himself who had a considerable investment in the fund.  While the losses are regrettable, they are not the result of any crime," according to a statement, which added that Tournant will defend himself in court.

The goverment alledged that the plot lasted from 2014 to 2020 and involved Allianz Global Investors' Structured Alpha funds, which effectively sold insurance to investors hedging against a potential market selloff. But when the COVID-19 pandemic sent markets into freefall in early 2020, the Structured Alpha funds lost more than $7 billion in March 2020.

Federal prosecutors alleged that the fund managers misled investors about the risks they were taking, how returns were produced, and their hedging strategies. The defrauded investors included a pension plan for Arkansas teachers and New York City subway workers.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
FOXBusiness

US in 'largest bubble of our lifetime,' investment expert warns

Eddie Ghabour, the co-founder of Key Advisors Group LLC, warned on Wednesday that the U.S. is in the "largest bubble of our lifetime," and it's going to burst as the Federal Reserve is "going to suck liquidity out of the system." Ghabour made the prediction on "Varney & Co." one...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Securities Fraud#Investors#Investment#Sec#The Justice Department
Salon

Deutsche Bank whistleblower linked to Trump probe found dead

The logo of German giant Deutsche Bank is seen on one of their branches in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on February 4, 2021 (ARMANDO BABANI/AFP via Getty Images) A whistleblower who was involved in an investigation into Donald Trump's business deals with Deutsche Bank was found dead in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
Fortune

A Bitcoin margin call. If the world’s leading cryptocurrency drops below $21,000, Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy will be forced to pay up

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Michael Saylor is perhaps one of the most fervent supporters of Bitcoin on the planet—and that’s saying something, given the almost cultlike community behind the world’s leading cryptocurrency.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Reveals Massive Ethereum Position, Says Bitcoin Maximalists Are Wrong About True Upside in Crypto Markets

Billionaire Mark Cuban is weighing in on what he believes is the true value and function of each sector within the cryptocurrency realm. In a new interview with the Scott Hilton YouTube channel, the entrepreneur says that while Bitcoin will always function as a store of value, he disagrees with maximalists who view BTC as the be-all, end-all digital asset.
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

61K+
Followers
11K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy