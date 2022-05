OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man accused of a robbery and an attempted robbery appeared in court Friday. On May 18, a robbery at the Kum and Go at 144th and Q streets was reported to police at 2:40 a.m. An employee said a man entered the store and demanded money while claiming he had a gun. Omaha Police say the money was handed over to the robber and they left in a white GMC pickup truck.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO